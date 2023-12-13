Brain volume
12-13-2023

Smoking causes irreversible shrinkage of brain volume

Earth.com staff writer

Smoking has been identified as a factor contributing to the shrinkage of the brain, according to a study conducted by researchers at the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis

The study, published in Biological Psychiatry: Global Open Science, sheds light on the connection between smoking and a reduction in brain tissue, offering insights into why smokers face an elevated risk of age-related cognitive decline and Alzheimer’s disease.

Premature loss of brain volume

The research indicates that while quitting smoking prevents further loss of brain tissue, it doesn’t fully restore the brain to its original size. Consequently, smoking accelerates the aging process of the brain, causing it to lose volume prematurely, in addition to the natural age-related decline. 

Senior author Dr. Laura J. Bierut, an Alumni Endowed Professor of Psychiatry, emphasized that the impact of smoking on the brain has been overlooked until recently due to a focus on the well-known effects of smoking on the lungs and heart.

Focus of the study

“Up until recently, scientists have overlooked the effects of smoking on the brain, in part because we were focused on all the terrible effects of smoking on the lungs and the heart. But as we’ve started looking at the brain more closely, it’s become apparent that smoking is also really bad for your brain,” explained Dr. Bierut.

The study aimed to disentangle the complex relationship between genes, smoking behavior, and brain size. Using data from the UK Biobank, a biomedical database with information on over 40,000 participants, the researchers explored the connections between genetic risk for smoking, smoking history, and brain volume. 

Dose dependent changes

Dr. Bierut and first author Yoonhoo Chang, a graduate student, analyzed de-identified data on brain volume, smoking history, and genetic risk for smoking for 32,094 people.

Moreover, the study found that the association between smoking and brain volume depended on the dose, with a higher number of packs smoked per day corresponding to smaller brain volume. 

Mediation analysis, a statistical approach, helped determine the sequence of events: genetic predisposition leads to smoking, which, in turn, leads to decreased brain volume.

Broader implications 

Thus, the study highlights the importance of recognizing smoking as detrimental not only to lung and heart health but also to brain health. 

As Dr. Bierut explained, the irreversible reduction in brain volume associated with smoking aligns with increased aging, which is significant as the population ages, considering that both aging and smoking are risk factors for dementia.

Irreversible effects

Moreover, the experts discovered that the shrinkage of the brain appears to be irreversible, as individuals who had quit smoking years before still exhibited permanently smaller brains compared to those who had never smoked. 

Despite the irreversibility of past damage, the study emphasizes the modifiable nature of smoking as a risk factor, encouraging individuals to quit smoking to prevent further harm to the brain and reduce the risk of dementia.

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

—-

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

RELATED NEWS
12-13-2023
Poor diet quality in adolescence linked to lifelong health risks
12-13-2023
Head shape of flat-faced dogs impacts their sleep patterns
12-13-2023
New clues from asteroid Bennu about the origins of life
12-13-2023
Free-ranging cats are one of the most problematic invasive species
12-13-2023
Smoking causes irreversible shrinkage of brain volume
12-13-2023
"Blue dragon" terrorized the Pacific seas 72 million years ago
12-13-2023
Green spaces shape bird characteristics in urban areas
12-12-2023
Cannabis exposure linked to unhealthy pregnancy outcomes
12-12-2023
Marine heat waves are persisting in the U.S., even in winter
12-12-2023
Daily singing workout keeps male songbirds attractive
12-12-2023
"Conversation" with humpback whale gives SETI team ideas on how to talk to aliens
12-12-2023
Long dormant volcanoes are capable of explosive eruptions
News coming your way
The biggest news about our planet delivered to you each day
logo
About Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Site Map
Staff
EARTH.COM
News
Videos
Images
Earthpedia
Take action
EARTHPEDIA
Articles
Animals Encyclopedia
Endangered Animals
Plants Encyclopedia
Endangered Plants
EARTH NEWS
Breaking News
Environment
Lifesyle
Voices
Animals
Plants
GET IN TOUCH
Contact Us
© 2023 Earth.com
All rights reserved