Nuclear winter: Dinosaurs were likely killed by dust

A team of researchers led by the Royal Observatory of Belgium has recently disclosed groundbreaking insights, stating that debris, rather than the asteroid impact itself, played a pivotal role in the extinction of dinosaurs 66 million years ago.

Nuclear winter

According to the experts, dust from pulverized rock, amounting to around 2,000 gigatons, was propelled into the Earth’s atmosphere, overshadowing the sun and severely disrupting plant photosynthesis.

These findings were made possible through advanced modeling techniques, which demonstrated that the atmospheric dust, equivalent to over 11 times the mass of Mt. Everest, persisted for up to 15 years, triggering a global nuclear winter.

Catastrophic mass extinction

The dramatic environmental shift led to widespread vegetation loss, subsequently causing the starvation and eventual extinction of numerous herbivorous species, including certain dinosaurs. Ultimately, this catastrophic mass extinction event eliminated 75 percent of Earth’s living organisms.

Since the discovery of the Chicxulub Crater in 1978, scientists have been relentlessly investigating the cause of the dinosaur extinction. Despite the presence of the geological formation, it alone could not conclusively link the asteroid impact to the dinosaurs’ demise.

Focus of the study

Recent prevailing theories speculated that sulfur from the asteroid’s impact, or soot from ensuing global wildfires, blanketed the sky, thrusting the world into an extended, frigid darkness, sparing only a fortunate few species.

Nevertheless, the current study, utilizing particles from a crucial fossil site, revitalized a previous hypothesis, suggesting that dust stirred up by the asteroid was the primary agent of the nuclear winter.

This site, located 1,865 miles from the crater, has yielded exceptional finds believed to date back to immediately after the asteroid strike, preserved in ancient lake sediment layers.

Atmospheric dust

The study revealed that the dust particles, measuring between 0.8 to 8.0 micrometers, were of optimal size to remain in the atmosphere for up to 15 years.

Integrating this data into climate models akin to those used for contemporary Earth assessments, the researchers concluded that dust played a more substantial role in the mass extinction than formerly believed, comprising 75 percent of the material propelled into the atmosphere, compared to 24 percent sulfur and one percent soot.

Study implications

Commenting on the study, Sean Gulick, a University of Texas at Austin geophysicist not involved in the research, acknowledged it as a noteworthy attempt to solve the longstanding question of what fueled the nuclear winter. However, he also highlighted that it doesn’t provide a conclusive answer, thus underscoring the importance of understanding past mass extinction events to better predict and navigate potential future crises.

“[Chicxulub] was the largest asteroid to hit the Earth in the last half a billion years, and it detonated with the force of over a billion nuclear bombs put together. But that’s not what really killed the dinosaurs and the 75 percent of other species that died out,” added Steve Brusatte, a professor of Palaeontology and Evolution at the University of Edinburgh who was not involved in the study

“What really drove their doom was what happened afterwards, as the dust and grime from the asteroid impact went into the atmosphere and blocked out the sun. The Earth went dark and cold for a few years. The asteroid didn’t kill all the dinosaurs in one go, but it was a more stealthy murderer, which triggered a war of attrition that led three out of every four species to die,” he concluded.

The study was published in the journal Nature Biosciences.

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

—-

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.