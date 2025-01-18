Social tolerance helps monkeys pass along new skills

Deep in Brazil’s semi-arid Caatinga region, capuchin monkeys are teaching scientists valuable lessons about social learning and group dynamics.

Recent research has uncovered that these remarkable primates don’t just learn new skills by watching others – the social bonds and tolerance levels within their groups play a crucial role in knowledge transmission.

The remarkable study was led by Camila Galheigo Coelho during her doctoral research at the University of São Paulo’s Institute of Psychology, alongside Professor Eduardo Ottoni and collaborators from Durham University in the UK.

The influence of social tolerance

The findings shed new light on how social relationships shape learning patterns in primate communities.

“The influence of social tolerance in animal social learning has been scarcely investigated empirically. Social tolerance determines who is allowed in proximity to whom and granted access to resources such as food or social information,” wrote the researchers.

“Therefore, tolerance toward others in proximity is necessary for the spread of social information, linking theories of cultural transmission and animal traditions.”

Social tolerance in monkeys

The study from University of São Paulo and Durham University highlights that monkeys engaged in collective activities, such as parasite grooming and playful interactions, are more likely to acquire new skills from their companions.

“Our observations fed into a mathematical model that showed that monkeys learn from others mainly through direct observation, by looking closely at another individual doing the task,” explained Camila Galheigo Coelho, one of the study’s lead authors.

The research team found that younger monkeys who had not yet mastered a task tended to learn from skilled adult males. Social tolerance, particularly within close-knit groups, significantly influenced who learned from whom.

“The most important aspect was to prove, using network-based diffusion analysis [NBDA], that the diffusion of a new technique for obtaining a resource spread through socially-mediated learning, and not simply through gradual individual learning by new individuals,” noted Professor Eduardo Ottoni, who supervised the study.

This means that monkeys don’t just figure things out on their own; they actively learn from their peers.

Evolution of tool use and social learning

The study is part of a larger project investigating how social dynamics influence behavior in capuchin monkeys. Professor Ottoni has been studying these primates since the late 1990s, particularly their use of tools.

“The discovery of tool use and social learning among capuchin monkeys was a fluke for us that turned into the discovery of a series of non-human cultural processes,” noted Ottoni.

Over the years, researchers have observed capuchins using stones to crack nuts, dig roots, and even catch small animals with sticks. These behaviors vary between populations, suggesting distinct cultural traditions among different groups.

How learning spreads in monkeys

Researchers studied two groups of capuchin monkeys living eight kilometers apart. They introduced a special box designed to test learning and problem-solving. The box had two different mechanisms for releasing food: a blue door that required pushing and a green lever that required pulling.

To test how knowledge spreads, the researchers trained one monkey in each group to use only one of the methods. After the trained monkeys learned how to retrieve food, the box was introduced to the rest of the group.

The researchers carefully observed how other monkeys reacted and whether they would adopt the demonstrated technique.

Monkey’s dynamic social learning

Initially, scientists expected that each group would stick to the method they first observed, leading to the development of distinct traditions within the two groups. However, the results showed a surprising outcome. Instead of sticking to one method, the monkeys in both groups learned to use both techniques.

“Our expectation was that one group would learn to push and the other to pull, creating two different traditions. But in both groups, they learned to release the reward in both ways,” said Coelho.

This finding highlights the adaptability of capuchin monkeys and their ability to learn in a dynamic, social way rather than rigidly following one approach. Their ability to observe and experiment suggests a level of intelligence that supports problem-solving and social learning.

Group structure and learning success

The study showed that social structure affects how capuchin monkeys learn. In a larger, fragmented group, 57.5% of monkeys quickly learned the task because knowledge spread easily between subgroups.

In contrast, only 36.7% of monkeys in a smaller, tightly bonded group learned the skill. A dominant male restricted access, preventing others from observing and practicing. This highlights the importance of social tolerance in learning.

When group members can freely interact and observe skilled individuals, knowledge spreads faster. However, in restrictive environments, learning is limited. This finding emphasizes how social dynamics shape learning in both animals and human societies.

Window into cultural evolution

This research provides valuable insights into how non-human primates develop traditions and pass knowledge across generations.

“The more we study, the more we realize that cultural evolution is part of something bigger in the context of biological evolution itself,” said Ottoni.

By studying capuchin monkeys, scientists continue to uncover the deep-rooted nature of social learning and cultural transmission in the animal kingdom.

The study is published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

