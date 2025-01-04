Space race: U.S. and China compete for key regions of dominance

A renewed rivalry between the United States and China in space exploration has placed special focus on Lagrange points, which are becoming crucial locations for asserting influence beyond Earth.

These regions, named for the astronomer Joseph-Louis Lagrange, lie in interplanetary space where the gravitational pull of two celestial bodies (like Earth and the Sun) balances the centripetal force that keeps smaller objects in stable orbits.

Lagrange points and the space race

In the Sun and Earth-Moon system, five Lagrange points (labeled L1 through L5) emerge from these gravitational interactions.

Two of them, L4 and L5, sit 60 degrees ahead and behind Earth (plus the Moon) in its orbit around the Sun.

Their stability makes them appealing sites for satellites and telescopes, as spacecraft can remain at these spots for extended periods without large fuel expenditures.

This stability also offers a continuous view of Earth and the Moon, making it ideal for tasks such as monitoring Earth’s weather patterns.

Meanwhile, L1 and L2 are also valuable. The relative lack of atmospheric interference there, combined with proximity to the Moon, gives these points strategic benefits.

The nation that controls these positions can gain a significant advantage in space research, communications, and surveillance.

Key advantages of L2

From the Sun’s perspective, L2 is located 1.5 million kilometers (932,000 miles) behind Earth.

Its orbit around the Sun mirrors Earth’s speed, yet it is about four times farther from our planet than the Moon’s farthest distance.

This location offers a clear view of deep space, which is why telescopes like the James Webb have been placed there.

China, for instance, has stationed the Queqiao relay satellite at L2 in the Earth-Moon system to maintain communication with the Chang’e 4 lunar probe – the first to land on the Moon’s far side.

The United States has similar aspirations for L2, including missions such as the Gateway lunar outpost planned for the late 2020s.

“L2 is specifically important because of its visibility to the far side of the Moon,” noted space systems engineer Laura Duffy. “We cannot see that from the Earth, and China is headed there.”

Growing tensions between the U.S. and China

A recent bipartisan committee report from the House of Representatives details the expanding economic and technological competition between the two nations.

Investigating the rivalry since China’s entry into the World Trade Organization in 2001, the report proposes a set of nearly 150 policy recommendations designed to “fundamentally reset” relations.

“NASA and relevant Department of Defense funding is critical to ensure command and control in the space domain, establish dominance in multilateral space governance, and spur scientific discovery and American innovation,” the report states.

One notable suggestion advises Congress to “fund NASA’s and the Department of Defense’s programs that are critical to countering the CCP’s [Chinese Communist Party] malign ambitions in space, including by ensuring the United States is the first country to permanently station assets at all Lagrange Points.”

Progress in China’s space program

China has recently made great strides in its space program, showcased by efforts such as the Chang’e 5 lunar sample return mission and the upcoming Chang’e 6 expedition to the Moon’s south pole.

The Tiangong space station has become operational, and the country aims to send taikonauts to the Moon in the near future.

“The CCP understands well the need for space-based operations and is developing formidable space capabilities to challenge US dominance in this domain,” the committee report says.

The space race continues

Both the United States and China are accelerating deep-space capabilities, with the Earth-Moon system Lagrange points potentially serving as gateways to Mars and beyond.

Other nations and agencies have also shown interest in these strategic locations. While the US-China rivalry fuels competition, international collaboration – as seen through ventures like the International Space Station – continues to advance scientific knowledge of the cosmos.

As Lagrange points become central to this new space race, it remains to be seen how their control might shape humanity’s push deeper into space.

Although concerns about competition persist, the pursuit of these points may drive innovation and further exploration in ways that transform our understanding of – and presence in – the solar system.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–