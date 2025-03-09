Strength training may be the best exercise for insomnia

A good night’s sleep can feel like a luxury as people age. Many older adults find themselves staring at the ceiling in the middle of the night, restless and exhausted. Insomnia creeps in, bringing groggy mornings and sluggish days.

While sleep aids exist, they come with side effects, leaving many searching for natural solutions. Could exercise be the answer?

A new analysis suggests that physical activity plays a crucial role in sleep quality. But not all movement is created equal. Among various exercise types, one stands out as particularly effective – strength training.

The results are clear: lifting weights, performing push-ups, and engaging in resistance exercises may be the key to deeper, more restful sleep in older adults.

Why sleep worsens with age

As people age, sleep gets harder. Something once easy can turn into a nightly challenge. Studies show that about one in five older adults has insomnia, which causes more than just tiredness.

Sleep deprivation doesn’t just cause fatigue; it has been linked to cognitive decline, cardiovascular disease, and weakened immune function.

Even for those without underlying health issues, poor sleep disrupts daily life. Concentration slips, energy levels plummet, and mood swings become frequent.

Older adults who still work may see their productivity decline, while those enjoying retirement may feel too exhausted to fully engage in social activities. The consequences ripple far and wide, making sleep quality a major concern.

Best type of exercise

Understanding that exercise could hold the key to better sleep, researchers set out to determine which type had the greatest impact. They scoured medical databases, analyzing clinical trials published up to October 2022. Their focus? Adults formally diagnosed with insomnia.

The studies that were examined by the team compared different forms of exercise against routine daily activities, usual care, and other non-exercise interventions. To measure sleep quality, the researchers relied on the Global Pittsburgh Sleep Quality Index (GPSQI), a widely recognized tool in sleep research.

Across these studies, a variety of exercises emerged. Some focused on aerobic activities like cycling, dancing, swimming, brisk walking, and even gardening. Others examined the effects of resistance training, including exercises with weights, push-ups, and planks.

Balance training featured step-ups and heel-to-toe walking, while flexibility exercises involved gymnastics, yoga, and Pilates. A few studies combined multiple exercise types into a single regimen.

Who participated in the studies?

The analysis included data from 24 studies, encompassing 2,045 older adults with an average age of 70.

These studies spanned the globe, with research conducted in Asia, North America, South America, and Europe. Some studies were community-based, while others focused on nursing home residents.

Exercise programs varied significantly. Some involved mild activity, while others pushed participants into moderate-intensity workouts. On average, sessions lasted just over 50 minutes and were performed two to three times per week.

Most programs continued for about 14 weeks, long enough to assess meaningful changes in sleep patterns.

Strength training improves sleep

At first glance, aerobic exercise seemed promising. When analyzed alone, it improved sleep quality by 4.35 points on the GPSQI. Combination exercise also showed positive effects, though slightly less impressive, with an improvement of 2.35 points.

Then came the deeper analysis. Using an advanced statistical method known as network meta-analysis, the researchers compared multiple exercise types simultaneously, accounting for direct and indirect effects.

The results flipped the script. Strength training took the lead, improving sleep quality by a remarkable 5.75 points – far surpassing all other exercise types.

Aerobic exercise, while still beneficial, improved sleep by 3.76 points. Combination exercises, which incorporated multiple techniques, improved it by 2.54 points.

Sleep education, a non-exercise intervention that researchers examined as a comparison, showed some effectiveness but fell short of the impact seen with strength training.

Why strength training works

The impact of resistance exercises on sleep may not be immediately obvious. Yet, a closer look reveals multiple pathways through which strength training promotes better rest.

One explanation lies in hormonal balance. Strength training influences the production of cortisol and melatonin, two hormones critical to sleep regulation.

It also reduces stress, a common trigger for insomnia. Physically, stronger muscles contribute to better posture, reduced joint pain, and improved mobility – all factors that can make sleep more comfortable.

Unlike aerobic workouts, which primarily elevate heart rate, strength training activates deep muscular and neurological processes. The controlled, intentional nature of these exercises may help calm the nervous system, preparing the body for rest.

Role of sleep education

Interestingly, sleep education emerged as the strongest non-exercise intervention in this analysis. However, its effectiveness varied across studies.

Some programs focused on relaxation techniques, while others provided guidance on sleep hygiene, such as maintaining a consistent bedtime or limiting screen exposure before bed.

While sleep education did show benefits, it still didn’t match the power of physical exercise – especially resistance training. The researchers emphasized that while knowledge is valuable, action is more effective.

Understanding how to sleep better is one thing; engaging in a structured exercise routine that actively enhances sleep is another.

Challenges and considerations

Despite the strong evidence supporting strength training, the researchers acknowledged limitations in their analysis.

The studies they reviewed varied in design, making it difficult to compare results perfectly. Some lacked precise details about exercise intensity, while others didn’t focus on specific types of resistance training.

Another challenge is accessibility. Strength training requires proper technique to avoid injury, and not all older adults feel comfortable using weights. Those with joint issues or mobility limitations may find certain movements difficult.

However, modifications exist, and even low-impact resistance exercises can provide benefits.

Strength training: A simple solution

At the end of their analysis, the researchers reached a firm conclusion.

“Exercise, particularly strengthening exercise and aerobic exercise, is beneficial for enhancing subjective sleep quality at a clinically significant level compared with normal activities,” they noted.

For older adults searching for a natural way to combat insomnia, strength training may be the missing piece. A simple routine – whether lifting light weights, performing bodyweight exercises, or using resistance bands – could lead to deeper sleep, improved energy, and better overall well-being.

The study is published in the journal Family Medicine and Community Health.

