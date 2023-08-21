Super-sized fruit: Strawberries weigh 60 percent more than they did 12 years ago

In the last decade, there’s been a significant shift in the size of some of our favorite fruits. Among them, strawberries have experienced a remarkable 60% increase in average weight over just 12 years.

Raspberries and blueberries have also experienced substantial size increments since 2011, with their sizes doubling and tripling respectively.

Transformative journey of strawberries

Data from the S&A Group, the UK’s leading independent supplier, points to the transformative journey of strawberries. In 2011, the average weight of a strawberry stood at 13.6g, which increased to 21.5g in 2023.

The transformation was not just limited to its weight. An increase in the berry’s diameter was also evident, growing from a range of 23mm-25mm in 2011 to a staggering 27mm-41mm in 2023.

More desirable varieties

As reported by The Times, strawberries aren’t the only berries witnessing this size evolution. Raspberries and blueberries have been following a similar trajectory.

The growth of these fruits can be attributed to the efforts of agronomists who have been dedicated to cultivating “more desirable varieties,” says the industry representative body, British Berry Growers.

Interestingly, the size increase might have brought an unexpected bonus for those who indulged in British strawberries and raspberries this summer. These fruits were reportedly more flavorsome, a possible consequence of the slower ripening process caused by the year’s cool spring.

Bigger doesn’t always mean better

However, Peter Judge, the group managing director of S&A Group, offers an important insight, reminding consumers that size doesn’t necessarily equate to flavor.

In a conversation with The Times, Judge mentioned, “UK retailers believe bigger berries are what the consumers want, but it is fair to say they don’t always deliver flavor.”

“We have a variety called Lady Isla, which is actually a small berry but is our best-flavored strawberry. It’s not always the case that big berry equals big flavor.”

Consumer preferences

But why this insistent push towards larger berries? The S&A Group explains that the drive to cultivate larger fruits has been largely influenced by UK consumer preferences, which contrasts with the inclinations seen on the Continent.

Despite this push for size, there are limits in place. Supermarkets have set the bar, requesting suppliers to ensure strawberries in the packs don’t exceed 45mm in diameter. This is because customers equate size to value for money.

Visual appeal

Nick Marston, the chairman of British Berry Growers, offers further clarity on this trend. He explains, “This size spec increase is about allowing customers to waste less fruit when hulling the strawberries and giving nicer-sized pieces if the berries are cut up.”

Beyond practicality, aesthetics play a role as well. suggests Marston. “It is also about visual appeal – good-size ‘bold’ fruit does appeal to consumers more than a pack of a very large number of very small berries.”

Health benefits of berries

Berries are packed with a variety of nutrients and offer numerous health benefits. Here are some of the health benefits of consuming berries:

Rich in antioxidants

Berries, especially blueberries, are known to be high in antioxidants which can help fight oxidative stress and reduce the damage to cells caused by free radicals.

Heart health

Berries can help improve heart health by reducing LDL cholesterol, blood pressure, and improving blood vessel function.

Anti-inflammatory effects

The antioxidants in berries can also have an anti-inflammatory effect, reducing the risk of chronic diseases.

Fiber

Berries are a good source of fiber which aids in digestion, helps maintain healthy blood sugar levels, and can promote a feeling of fullness.

Vitamin C

Most berries are a good source of vitamin C, which is necessary for collagen production and helps boost the immune system.

Skin health

The antioxidants in berries can help fight skin aging, reduce skin wrinkling, and counteract damage from harmful UV rays.

Weight management

Due to their high fiber content and low-calorie count, berries can be a great addition to a weight loss diet.

Cancer prevention

Some studies suggest that the phytochemicals in berries may reduce the risk of certain types of cancer.

Brain health

Berries may help delay mental decline, improve memory, and cognitive functions due to their antioxidant properties.

Bone health

Berries like strawberries are rich in vitamin K, which plays a vital role in bone health.

Urinary tract health

Cranberries, in particular, are known for preventing urinary tract infections (UTIs) by preventing certain bacteria from attaching to the urinary tract walls.

