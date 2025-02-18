Superconductivity achieved at room temperature with new materials

Superconductors carry electricity without wasting energy, which may seem a bit like magic. For decades, labs chilled materials to extremely low temperatures or cranked up huge amounts of pressure to observe this effect.

Fresh research shows that certain new materials can perform without the hassle of high-pressure equipment. This may lead to more practical ways to achieve zero resistance in everything from power grids to experimental electronic devices.

A new path for nickelates

Harold Hwang, director of the Stanford Institute for Materials and Energy Sciences (SIMES), collaborated with colleagues at the Department of Energy’s SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory.

The experts turned their attention to nickelates, which are chemical cousins of older, high-temperature superconductors. The team’s strategy involves thin-film growth and special substrates that apply sideways pressure.

These films adjust their atomic configuration in response, opening the door to superconductivity without a diamond anvil cell. The experts see this as a big step forward because it removes the bulky hardware that once limited closer examination of these promising materials.

Supercool temperatures, no high pressure

Tests showed that the transition temperature can hover between -413°F and -384°F, depending on how tightly the film is squeezed. A perfect zero-resistance state still appears only at more frigid levels, but these nickelates show signs of future improvement.

The scientists suspect that sideways strain modifies the crystal spacing in ways that encourage superconductivity. Instead of pressing from every angle, it selectively tweaks the structure to produce similar effects.

By working at ordinary pressure, the team gains access to X-ray scattering and other powerful tests. Without thick diamond anvils blocking the view, they can spot minute details about oxygen content and atomic layers.

“The significance of this research lies in its potential to expand our understanding of high-temperature superconductors. By overcoming the limitations of high-pressure constraints, we now have the tools to conduct comprehensive studies that were previously out of reach,” explained Professor Hwang.

High-temperature superconductivity

High-temperature superconductivity first caught global attention in the late 1980s with cuprates. Alhough they broke temperature records at the time, these substances still demanded cold conditions that limit daily use.

Nickelates have a similar, layered structure, and that sparked curiosity about whether they could host the same physics. Now that scientists can stabilize them at regular pressure, they want to see if nickelates might perform even better than cuprates.

Achieving better performance

Some samples contain stacking flaws or imperfect oxygen stoichiometry, which can ruin a clean superconducting path. Even small deviations in atomic arrangement may decrease the transition temperature or block zero resistance.

Mixed structures, such as Ruddlesden-Popper phases, sometimes appear during thin-film growth. These extra layers interfere with conductivity and complicate attempts to confirm pure superconducting signals.

Refining film quality is crucial. The researchers plan to optimize growth temperatures, gas composition, and doping levels so these nickelates can reach better performance.

Potential of reliable superconductors

Reliable superconductors could shape quantum technologies by providing stable platforms for qubits that do not lose coherence easily. Some experts imagine more complex quantum circuits that remain robust under slight temperature changes.

Engineers also dream of power grids that send electricity across hundreds of miles without losing energy as heat. If these nickelates can edge closer to warmer operating ranges, they might unlock a new wave of efficient devices.

The cost and complexity of thin-film production remain a concern. Scaling up from lab samples to industrial volumes requires careful coordination and a clear roadmap.

New paths in technology

Ongoing work aims to boost the transition temperature and achieve a stable zero-resistance state under more manageable conditions. Researchers are also trying different doping strategies to tweak electron behavior in the crystal.

Meanwhile, global teams are testing alternative nickelate formulas to see if some compositions produce better superconducting phases. Each small step adds to the knowledge base, and points toward designs that might rival existing high-temperature materials.

Although these findings spark hope, there is still a long way to go. Even so, many investigators see clear signs of progress in the quest for simpler, more accessible superconductors.

Achieving absolutely no resistance at less extreme temperatures could revolutionize power transmission and electronics. This progress highlights how a focused approach to materials engineering can open new paths in science and technology.

The study is published in the journal Nature.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–