Surprising link between elephant testicle temperature and cancer resistance

A new study led by the University of Oxford has found a surprising connection between the temperature of elephants’ testicles and the evolution of potent anti-cancer genes. The research suggests that the absence of testicular descent in this species may have driven the development of the genes responsible for safeguarding their temperature-sensitive sperm production.

This intriguing hypothesis could open exciting avenues for cancer researchers, potentially providing major insights into understanding the cellular response to DNA damage in humans.

Peto’s Paradox

Regardless of their large size and higher number of somatic cell divisions, which usually increases cancer risks, elephants defy conventional expectations.

This phenomenon, currently known as Peto’s Paradox, was initially observed by Richard Peto, an epidemiologist at Oxford, who discovered that, despite their enormous size, elephants and whales tend to be surprisingly resistant to cancer.

Focus of the study

In the current study, Fritz Vollrath – a biologist at Oxford and chairman of the organization Save the Elephants – has argued that the reason for this may be a link between a genetic marker, the TP53 gene, and its protein product p53, which identifies and neutralizes damaged DNA during cell divisions and consequently impedes the spread of mutations.

While all animal species – including humans – possess only a single copy of the TP53 gene, elephants stand out by hosting no less than 20 copies of this critical gene. But why have they evolved this nearly magical defense mechanisms against cancer when other animals have not?

According to Vollrath, selection on somatic cells – which make up tissues, organs, and bodies – is usually slow and weak due to the complex mix of healthy and potentially harmful cells. Moreover, when limited to developments occurring in older age, after most offspring have already been produced, evolution tends to proceed at a gradual pace. However, selection on germ cells, such as sperm and eggs, is much faster and stronger, since it directly impacts the survival of each individual cell.

Testicle temperature

In elephants, this phenomenon is closely related to testicle temperature. While in other mammals, healthy sperm production relies on the testes being several degrees cooler than the core body temperature and thus the descent of testicles into the scrotum plays a critical role in cooling them as sexual maturity approaches, elephants lack the genes responsible for this descent.

This results in their testicles remaining inside their bodies even during maturity, which subjects them to high temperatures. Moreover, due to their bulk, thick skin, unfavorable surface ratio, and heat exchange mechanisms centered on blood flow through their ear flaps, elephants’ body temperature can often rise to levels that are detrimental to mammalian metabolism and healthy sperm production.

Thus, the proliferation of TP53 genes has likely evolved to support DNA stabilization in the spermatogonia and ensure the production of robust spermatozoa to safeguard the germ line, rather than for directly combating cancer. However, as a side effect, the diversification of p53 proteins also provides significant protection against DNA damage and mutations in the somatic cell lines, thereby offering collateral advantages against cancer development and other harmful processes occurring during aging.

“Elephants provide us with a unique system to study the evolution of a robust defense mechanism against DNA damage and explore the intricate details of the p53 complex in our own battle against cancer and ailments like aging. Novel insights in this field are always important, but especially now that overheating is becoming ever more of an issue also for us humans,” Vollrath concluded.

The study is published in the journal Trends in Ecology & Evolution.

By Andrei Ionescu, Earth.com Staff Writer

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.