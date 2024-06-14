Sweating like a cow: The key to food security in a warming world

As the world grapples with the escalating effects of climate change, scientists are exploring unconventional solutions to ensure a sustainable food supply. One such solution, as surprising as it may sound, lies in cow sweating.

In the face of rising global temperatures, the agricultural industry is facing unprecedented challenges. Heat stress, a major threat to livestock, is causing significant losses in productivity and threatening the livelihoods of farmers worldwide.

However, researchers are discovering that the humble act of bovine perspiration may hold the key to mitigating these challenges.

Cow sweating

We’ve all seen cows lazing around in the sun with their hides glistening with sweat. But what if that sweat held the secret to their resilience in a hotter world?

A recent study led by Raluca Mateescu, a professor at the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS), is delving into the genetics of sweating in cows. It turns out, a cow’s ability to sweat isn’t just about staying cool; it’s a matter of survival.

As global temperatures rise, heat stress is becoming a major threat to cattle health and productivity. When cows get too hot, they stop eating, which hampers their growth and reproduction.

This, in turn, jeopardizes the food supply from these herds. In the scorching subtropical regions, heat stress is wreaking havoc on beef production, resulting in an annual loss of $369 million due to decreased performance.

Genetic blueprint of sweating cows

Mateescu’s research offers a glimmer of hope. The study reveals that sweating ability in cattle is partially determined by their genes. This means that breeders can potentially select cattle with superior sweating capabilities, leading to herds that thrive even in sweltering conditions.

“Heat stress is the main threat of food security,” explained Mateescu. “Under heat stress, the growth, production and reproduction of cattle are affected.”

By identifying the genetic markers associated with sweating prowess, farmers can breed heat-tolerant cows that maintain their productivity in a warming world.

Brangus: The sweatiest breed?

The study focused on Brangus cattle, a cross between Brahman and Angus breeds. The researchers examined 2,401 Brangus cattle from two Florida ranches, analyzing skin biopsies to assess sweat gland characteristics like area, depth, and length.

Through genotyping and sophisticated software, they estimated the genetic parameters influencing sweating ability.

The findings were intriguing: a moderate degree of variation in sweating ability is indeed genetic. This means that by selecting cattle based on specific genetic markers, farmers can cultivate herds that are better equipped to handle rising temperatures.

Interestingly, both Brahman and Angus genes contribute positively to sweating ability in Brangus cattle, highlighting the potential of crossbreeding to enhance heat tolerance.

Cow sweating for a sustainable future

The research emphasizes the critical need to address the detrimental effects of heat stress on cattle. Heat stress significantly impacts cattle health, growth, and reproduction, posing a threat to global food security as temperatures rise due to climate change.

“Unless we’re doing something to affect the ability of our cattle to thrive in heat stress conditions, they are not going to reproduce, so there’s a food security concern there,” noted Mateescu.

By focusing on genetic selection for enhanced sweating ability, scientists aim to develop cattle breeds that are resilient to heat stress. These heat-tolerant cattle would be able to maintain their productivity and reproductive capabilities even in hotter environments, ensuring a consistent food supply for the growing global population.

This study highlights the potential of utilizing genetic tools to mitigate the challenges posed by climate change in the agricultural sector.

Future of farming

While the concept of sweaty cows might raise a few eyebrows, it’s a testament to the ingenuity of scientists in tackling the challenges of climate change.

By focusing on seemingly mundane aspects like perspiration, we can develop innovative solutions that ensure a sustainable food supply for generations to come.

The next time you see a cow cooling off with a good sweat, remember that this simple act could be a vital component of our future food security.

Thanks to insightful research, we are one step closer to a world where cows not only provide nourishment but also contribute to a more resilient and sustainable agricultural system.

The study is published in the Journal of Animal Science and Biotechnology.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–