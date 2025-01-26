New giant species of the world's most dangerous spider identified

Australia has earned its reputation for harboring creatures that make many people uneasy. Spiders in particular stand out. For decades, the iconic Sydney funnel-web spider has fueled stories of dangerous, sometimes deadly encounters.

Known for its strong fangs and fast-acting venom, it seemed like the final word in spider dread. That assumption has just been called into question.

Sydney funnel-web spider species

This shift in understanding comes from a major study that is published in BMC Ecology and Evolution. Researchers found that what was once believed to be just one species of the Sydney funnel-web spider is, in fact, three separate species.



Their DNA analysis and anatomical comparisons uncovered something unexpected: only one of these three spiders is the classic Sydney funnel-web.

Another lurks in the Australian Blue Mountains. And a third, which is native to Australian Newcastle, appears to be bigger and even more venomous.

Stephanie Loria, an arachnologist at the Leibniz Institute for the Analysis of Biodiversity Change in Germany, helped confirm that this trio of spiders had been hiding under one name for far too long.

Her team took considerable effort to examine fresh samples and museum specimens dating back to the early 1900s, in order to untangle the details that had been overlooked until now.

Unraveling the funnel-web myth

For many years, Atrax robustus was considered the main funnel-web species around Sydney. People believed it ranged from the Central Coast all the way into the Blue Mountains.

The funnel-web’s venom, enriched with potent neurotoxins, has caused 13 recorded deaths since documentation began. Its bite can trigger muscle spasms, breathing problems, and serious pain.

However, the introduction of an antivenom in the early 1980s has prevented any further fatalities. Because of the mortality statistics, these spiders earned their status as the most dangerous in the region, if not in the world. Yet, despite its notoriety, Atrax robustus wasn’t the only funnel-web out there.

Meeting the three species

The research team discovered a trifecta. The “true” Sydney funnel-web is still Atrax robustus. But there’s also the Southern Sydney funnel-web, now properly called Atrax montanus, which inhabits the area south and west of Sydney.

And then there’s the heavyweight champion: Atrax christenseni, which is nicknamed the “Big Boy.” Its home turf is Newcastle, about 90 miles north of Sydney, and it boasts longer legs and a hefty physique.

“The Newcastle funnel-web, Atrax christenseni – ‘Big Boy – is a totally new species. The ‘true’ Sydney funnel-web, Atrax robustus, centers on the North Shore of Sydney and the Central Coast while the Southern Sydney funnel-web is a resurrected species name from 1914,” explained Dr. Loria at the conclusion of their extensive analysis.

Big Boy steals the spotlight

Atrax christenseni earned its colloquial name when a local spider enthusiast, Kane Christensen, noticed some males that seemed unusually large. He collected these spiders for venom programs and showed them to scientists for a closer look.

“The sheer size of the males, compared to the males of the other Atrax species, is simply astounding,” said Christensen.

“I am very passionate about funnel-webs and there is no greater compliment than to have another scientist name a funnel-web species after me. I am deeply honored and accept it with great pleasure.”

Experts now believe the venom of this “Big Boy” rivals or surpasses that of the classic Sydney funnel-web, making it the most venomous spider on Earth.

Its toxins target the human nervous system by blocking essential sodium channels, a process that can overwhelm the body if not treated promptly. Despite this intimidating fact, funnel-web bites remain quite rare.

The antivenom question

Many Australians first heard about funnel-web antivenom in 1981, when the Australian Reptile Park began formal programs to milk these spiders.

Since then, it has saved countless lives. Male funnel-webs, more likely to wander, frequently show up in backyards or even inside shoes, which is one reason that they cause most envenomation incidents.

Yet, the chances of a life-threatening bite leading to death are virtually zero if the antivenom is administered in time.

Scientists are now considering whether the existing antivenom needs fine-tuning to account for these newly identified species.

“While funnel-web bites are the most severe among spiders, they are not very common. If you are bitten by a funnel-web spider, call an ambulance and go straight to hospital,” said Geoff Isbister from the Calvary Mater Newcastle Hospital. Some researchers suggest that an optimized formula for each species might yield even better outcomes.

Where they live and why it matters

A. robustus, the classic Sydney funnel-web, occupies areas around the city’s North Shore and suburbs. A. montanus thrives in the cooler habitats of the Blue Mountains. A. christenseni, the biggest and brawniest of the group, hangs out near Newcastle.

Because each species has slightly different habitat preferences, spider experts now recommend paying closer attention when funnel-webs turn up, especially if they appear larger than usual.

Beyond medical relevance, these distinctions matter for conservation. Funnel-web spiders serve as key predators in their ecosystems.

They eat insects and small animals, so changes in their populations can affect many other creatures. By pinpointing which species is found where, ecologists can better track local biodiversity and note any future shifts.

Tales of caution and care

Despite their potent reputation, funnel-web spiders do not usually go out of their way to bite humans. They can be shy and prefer dark, moist shelters. Problems occur mostly when people inadvertently disturb them.

Spotting one in a garden might spark unease, but experts advise carefully relocating a funnel-web or calling in a professional rather than trying to kill it outright. For those who live in funnel-web territory, checking shoes, garden gloves, and damp corners is never a bad idea.

Venom programs also welcome healthy funnel-web specimens. One funnel-web can be milked many times over its life, helping supply the venom that pharmaceutical experts rely on to create and refine antivenom. If you happen to catch one, local wildlife organizations may have guidelines on safe handling and transport.

Future of Sydney funnel-web spiders

Scientists plan to investigate the unique venom properties of each funnel-web species and how those may shift across different environments. By understanding these distinctions, venom researchers hope to refine treatments for spider bites.

This approach, they say, could prove vital if venom components vary enough to make current antivenoms less effective in certain cases.

In the end, it turns out that our old friend the Sydney funnel-web spider was never alone. The “Big Boy” from Newcastle and the southern cousin around the Blue Mountains have been around all along, hiding in plain sight. They offer a new perspective on just how much remains to be discovered in Australia’s wild landscape.

The research study was published in BMC Ecology and Evolution.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–