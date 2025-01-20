Complex tattoos and body art found on 1,200-year-old Peruvian mummies

For centuries, people have been fascinated by how body art can reflect personal identity and cultural values. Ancient communities appear to have practiced tattooing for reasons that went beyond decoration, although the precise motivations continue to be studied.

Recent work in Peru has showcased how scientists are using laser technology to understand more about tattoo traditions from the distant past.

These advances are shedding light on the intricate craftsmanship and cultural significance of ancient body art.

Lasers uncover ancient tattoo details

A group of researchers examined the preserved remains of more than 100 individuals who lived about 1,200 years ago. Their mummified bodies still had visible outlines of ink, although these markings had become faint over time.

Using laser-stimulated fluorescence, scientists created high-contrast images that brightened the ancient skin while leaving the ink in dark relief. This gave them a new view of detailed designs.

Shortly after making this discovery public, Dr. Li from the Chinese University of Hong Kong explained that tattoos had long been recognized as a widespread art form in parts of pre-Hispanic South America.

Dr. Li and colleagues noted that older techniques tend to lose clarity over the centuries. Yet the laser approach overcame these hurdles by creating images with sharpened outlines.

The researchers reported that the findings offered clues about how these works of body art may have been made with refined tools, such as cactus needle spikes or sharpened animal bones.

Intricate patterns and proud craftsmanship

Some of these patterns were more exact and elaborate than other artifacts from the era, such as certain textiles or pottery.

“Tattoos were a prevalent art form in pre-Hispanic South America,” said Dr. Li, adding that these new images showed features finer than many would expect.

Tattoos from the pre-Columbian Chancay culture of coastal Peru. (A) Tattoo “scales” on the forearm of mummified human remains under white light. (B) LSF image of A exposing additional fine detail in the tattoo artwork. Inset showing fine line details. (C) Infrared image of A reveals less detail than LSF image in B. (D) “Vine” tattoo on top of the hand of another mummified individual under white light. (E) LSF image of D revealing fine line details. (F) Finger tattoo of a third individual under white light. (G) LSF image of F reveals additional fine lines throughout design. (H) White light image of an amorphous animal tattoo on the chest of a fourth individual. (I) LSF image of H shows no more detail, with amorphous patches and poorly defined edges suggesting a lower quality tattoo than in A, D or F. (Scale bar, 1 cm.). Credit: PNAS/CAS

The researchers proposed that this extra detail may have required special care when piercing the skin. They theorized that each dot of ink in ancient tattoos was delivered by hand, producing precision that stands out.

Mummies that still hold lessons

In many ancient cultures, human remains have provided details about daily life, spiritual beliefs, and healing practices.

One well-known example is Ötzi the Iceman, whose 5,300-year-old body was found in a glacier along the border of modern-day Italy and Austria.

Specialists spotted multiple tattoos on his preserved skin and have spent decades figuring out how these markings related to his health.

“We know that they were real tattoos,” said Albert Zink, head of the Institute for Mummies and the Iceman at the European Research Academy in Italy. Experts suggest that Ötzi may have used them for therapeutic reasons, such as relieving aches in his joints.

Healing and symbolic ideas

A study in the journal Inflammopharmacology described how tattoos on Ötzi’s back and legs might be linked to acupuncture-like treatments. The design, position, and number of his markings have led scholars to ask whether ancient artists used them as a way of soothing pain or marking certain areas for ritual.

The tattoos on the Chancay mummies add another layer to this conversation because they point to artistic flourishes on top of possible symbolic meaning.

While it’s not certain these tattoos served the same purposes as Ötzi’s, it’s interesting to see how diverse groups of people approached body art in ways that might overlap.

Reflections on ancient tattoos

Scientists keep searching for clues about tattoo practices around the world. The Chancay mummies reveal how skilled artists were in creating slender lines and geometric forms. Ötzi’s remains highlight how some markings could be used in medicinal ways.

Every time a new set of discoveries emerges, people formulate a sharper view of how tattooing may have blended personal statements, community values, and health traditions.

These findings carry a reminder that body art has never been limited to a single time or cultural background. Instead, it reflects common human impulses to decorate, express, and connect.



The study is published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–