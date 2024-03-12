The elusive evolution of the human chin

Have you ever paused to consider the significance of your chin? Beyond being a convenient prop while lost in thought or gazing at a screen, the chin stands out as a uniquely human trait. No other ape sports this distinctive knob of bone protruding below the mouth, setting us apart in the animal kingdom.

Brian Keeling, a Fulbright award recipient and doctoral candidate in anthropology at Binghamton University, is delving deep into the origins and evolution of the human jaw.

Currently based at the University of Alcalá in Spain, Keeling is pursuing research that probes the question of why humans developed chins – a feature that not only distinguishes us from our closest evolutionary relatives but varies widely among individuals today.

The modern human chin

Under the guidance of Professor Rolf Quam, Keeling embarked on this journey to unlock the secrets of our jaw’s evolution, a question that has puzzled scientists for generations. “The appearance of the modern human chin is a longstanding question in evolutionary history,” said Quam.

Despite numerous theories, a definitive explanation for the development of the human chin remains elusive. Keeling’s work represents a fresh attempt to solve this age-old mystery.

Neandertals vs. Homo Sapiens

Comparing the jaw shapes and chin development of Homo sapiens with those of the Neandertals, Keeling seeks to uncover why our faces are so unique. Unlike modern humans, Neandertals lacked a bony chin, had pronounced brow ridges, and their faces protruded more.

This comparison not only highlights the physical differences but also suggests variations in how these species might have used their jaws—factors that could have influenced their development.

A culinary clue to chin evolution

One prevailing theory suggests that the advent of cooking, which lessened the need for heavy-duty jaws, played a role in the evolution of our jaw shape. However, this theory doesn’t hold up when considering that Neandertals, known to have cooked their food, still had different jaw structures from modern humans.

This discrepancy led Keeling to explore further back in time, extending his research to even earlier human ancestors found in Spain’s Sierra de Atapuerca caves.

TMJ and tales of ancient jaws

The quest for understanding goes beyond mere physical appearance. Keeling is intrigued by the potential cultural implications of jaw use, including the prevalence of temporomandibular joint (TMJ) disease among Neandertals – a condition that remains a concern today.

Could the ways in which Neandertals used their jaws shed light on their lives and, by extension, offer insights into the long history of our own species?

Reconnecting with our roots through research

Through his research, Keeling aims to peel back the layers of human history, uncovering stories lost to time. “Maybe through studying the jaw, we can recover insights into Neandertal life histories that were lost with time,” he said.

“And our stories as well, because our species probably has more than a 300,000-year history, and we seem to remember only so much about it.”

In tracing the evolution of the chin, Keeling’s work not only seeks to answer a specific scientific question but also to connect us more deeply with our ancient ancestors, highlighting the unique features that make us human.

The full study was published in the journal Physical Review X.

