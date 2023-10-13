Article image
10-13-2023

There's no couple advantage when it comes to weight loss

Earth.com staff writer

A study from the University of Connecticut has explored the influence of grit and self-control on weight loss, specifically among couples

“Grit” is a term which refers to resilience and persistence toward long-term goals. In previous investigations, it has been established that possessing grit and self-control generally result in superior weight management outcomes. 

However, the dynamics of these characteristics within couples undergoing weight loss had not been previously explored.

Focus of the study

Professor Tricia Leahey, the director of InCHIP, commented on the goals of the study. 

“We wanted to see if there was any sort of effect of couples. That is, do partners have similar levels of self-control? And, does self-control change similarly in couples over time when they’re in a weight loss program?”

The research was focused on a couples-based weight management intervention that involved 64 couples during a six-month intervention followed by another six-month follow-up. 

How the research was conducted 

To gauge participants’ self-control and grit levels, they completed questionnaires at the beginning and conclusion of the research. 

These questionnaires included statements like “I am good at resisting temptation” and “setbacks don’t discourage me.”

The behavioral weight loss program encouraged participants to lower calorie consumption and elevate physical activity. This program also offered training in behavior modification techniques such as goal setting and stimulus control.

What the researchers learned 

Surprisingly, the study’s results revealed no discernible “couple effect.” Initially, couples did not demonstrate similar grit or self-control levels. 

Furthermore, if one partner enhanced their grit or self-control throughout the study, it wasn’t a given that their partner would experience a similar evolution.

“While couples tend to share weight management behaviors, this study found that there wasn’t any social influence between the couples when it comes to self-control or grit,” said Leahey. “Instead, these are more individual characteristics.”

Improving self-control 

Nevertheless, despite not targeting the enhancement of self-control and grit directly, participants generally displayed progress in these areas during initial treatment.

“That suggests that both constructs are malleable,” said Leahey. “Sometimes people think of self-control as something that doesn’t change. But this study goes to show that, with a behavioral weight loss program that teaches behavior change strategies, we can improve people’s self-control or goal pursuit.”

As expected, the researchers found that participants with greater self-control and grit demonstrated better weight management outcomes. 

Weight loss maintenance 

Such characteristics correlated with essential practices like consistent exercise and self-weighing. Notably, grit was pinpointed as a significant factor for maintaining weight loss.

“Weight loss maintenance is a major challenge in obesity treatment,” noted Leahey. “The fact that we saw that grit was associated with weight loss maintenance, suggests that targeting grit may improve long-term maintenance outcomes.”

Study implications 

Future research might look into bolstering individuals’ grit or persistence in achieving goals to enhance weight management habits. 

Leahey also suggested that potential studies could lessen the dependence on self-control and grit through modifying the environment. 

“Our environments tend to be obesogenic in that there are a lot of high-calorie, low-nutrient foods and significant opportunity for sedentary behavior,” said Leahey.

“Because of this, it’s not surprising that we have high rates of overweight and obesity. By modifying our environments, we can make it easier for people to lead healthier lives and not have to exercise as much self-control and grit.”

The research is published in the Journal of Behavioral Medicine.

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

—-

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

RELATED NEWS
Solar,Eclipse,On,Dark,Sky
10-13-2023
Annular solar eclipse, known as the "ring of fire," happens today
Prescription-drugs.jpg
10-13-2023
Americans have a shocking dependency on prescription drugs
Couple-weight.jpg
10-13-2023
There's no couple advantage when it comes to weight loss
Farmers-.jpg
10-13-2023
TikTok can help farmers discuss climate change
Home-smoke.jpg
10-13-2023
Wildfire smoke lingers in homes long after the fire is over
Pandemics.jpg
10-13-2023
New commission aims to prevent future pandemics
Old-Faithful.jpg
10-13-2023
Life in the extreme: Microbial activity discovered in Old Faithful
Altruistic-behavior.jpg
10-13-2023
Honey bees inherit altruistic traits from their mother
Human-brain.jpg
10-12-2023
Mind-blowing discovery: Humans possess over 3,000 different types of brain cells
2023/10/neutron-star_magnetar_frb_1medium.jpg
10-12-2023
Mysterious alien radio signals may be caused by "starquakes"
2023/10/OSIRIS-REx_asteroid-Bennu_sample-collection_NASA_2medium.jpg
10-12-2023
NASA finds the building blocks of life in sample returned from asteroid Bennu
Girl,Hovers,And,Sleeps,On,A,Pillow,Over,A,Beautiful
10-12-2023
While in deep sleep, humans can subconsciously respond to verbal communication
News coming your way
The biggest news about our planet delivered to you each day
Subscribe
logo
About Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Site Map
Staff
EARTH.COM
News
Videos
Images
Earthpedia
Take action
EARTHPEDIA
Articles
Animals Encyclopedia
Endangered Animals
Plants Encyclopedia
Endangered Plants
EARTH NEWS
Breaking News
Environment
Lifesyle
Voices
Animals
Plants
GET IN TOUCH
facebook icon
instagram icon
twitter icon
pinterest icon
Contact Us
© 2023 Earth.com
All rights reserved