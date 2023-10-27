Huge Hunter's Moon, lunar eclipse, and an ultra-bright Jupiter coming tomorrow

A month filled with awe-inspiring celestial sights will continue to captivate stargazers this weekend. On Saturday, October 28, the Hunter’s Moon will shine brightly over the eastern horizon. For some, the moon will be accompanied by a partial lunar eclipse.

The Hunter’s Moon will reach its fullest point at 3:35 p.m. EST, but the prime viewing time will occur later in the evening as the moon rises.

Hunter’s Moon

The term “Hunter’s Moon” is specific to the Northern Hemisphere. Folklore suggests that the luminosity of this moon phase once served as the ideal backdrop for hunters to trace the game that had plumped up over the summer, just before the onset of winter.

Partial eclipse

The Hunter’s Moon will fade momentarily as it journeys through Earth’s shadow in a partial lunar eclipse. This astronomical event will be visible across a vast portion of the Eastern Hemisphere, including Europe, Africa, Asia, and Antarctica.

The eclipse will also be viewable in some regions of North and South America. Certain parts of the U.S., including states like New York, Alaska, and North Carolina, will be able to observe the concluding stages of the eclipse.

During the climax of the eclipse, a section of the moon will be enveloped by Earth’s darker inner shadow, known as the umbra. This interaction will give rise to the iconic reddish hue, often termed the “Blood Moon.” Although merely six percent of the moon will be concealed, it promises to be an incredible sight.

Jupiter

Regardless of where you are located, Jupiter will appear adjacent to the Hunter’s Moon, and the planet will be exceptionally bright.

At a proximity of 370 million miles, Jupiter will be much closer to Earth than usual this year. Its average distance from Earth is 778 million kilometers. Jupiter will emerge at sunset and recede at sunrise, gracing the night sky throughout.

Jupiter will be at its best visibility on November 2, when it is positioned directly opposite the Sun, an event known as opposition.

On this day, Earth will align between the Sun and Jupiter, rendering the planet “full,” with its entire face illuminated by the sun from our perspective.

More about the Hunter’s Moon

Every autumn, spectators around the world look to the night sky to witness the majestic display of the Hunter’s Moon. As mentioned above, this unique celestial event, steeped in folklore and astronomical significance, provides not only a natural nocturnal spectacle but also marks an essential phase in the cultural and seasonal calendars.

Understanding the phenomenon

The Hunter’s Moon is the full moon following the Harvest Moon, which appears closest to the autumnal equinox. Its ascent heralds a period when the moonrise comes at a particularly opportune time. Contrary to other times of the year, there is a shorter-than-usual lag between the sunset and the moonrise during this period.

Significance in ancient times

Traditionally, the Hunter’s Moon held critical practical importance. Its early-evening rise gave an extended period of light after sunset, which historically helped hunters in tracking their prey after dusk, signaling a time to prepare for the oncoming winter months. It illuminated the fall landscape, helping people gather food and hunt more efficiently. Thus, societies were not solely reliant on the waning daylight, and the moon’s brilliance allowed activities to continue into the evening.

Hunter’s Moon is a sight to behold

Astronomically, the Hunter’s Moon doesn’t typically appear larger or more luminous than any other full moon. However, its beauty is undeniable, often displaying a deep orange hue as it rises. This coloration results from the moon’s proximity to the horizon, causing its light to scatter, reflecting through more of Earth’s atmosphere. Consequently, red and orange wavelengths, being longer, pass through the atmosphere, casting an enchanting tint across the moon’s surface.

Modern-day observance

Today, people celebrate the Hunter’s Moon through various festivals and observances worldwide. While its practical implications of aiding survival are less significant, the event has maintained a cultural foothold. It remains a symbol of the changing seasons and a reminder of our ancestors’ adaptation to the cycles of nature. Contemporary celebrations often include night-time gatherings, themed events at planetariums, and communal observances in open spaces where the moon is clearly visible.

Preparing for the Hunter’s Moon

For those planning to observe this natural phenomenon, preparation can significantly enhance the experience. Opt for a location with minimal light pollution, and use standard stargazing etiquette to allow your eyes to adjust to the darkness. Although the Hunter’s Moon doesn’t require telescopic equipment for enjoyment, binoculars or a small telescope may enrich the detail visible on the moon’s captivating surface.

In summary, the Hunter’s Moon is more than a celestial event. It’s a bridge that connects us to our past, reminding us of the enduring human tradition of syncing with nature’s rhythm. This spectacular display stands as a testament to the ways early cultures harnessed natural phenomena and a prompt for modern societies to engage with and appreciate the mysteries the universe continues to offer.

More about the eclipse

A partial lunar eclipse occurs when only a portion of the moon enters Earth’s umbra (the central, darkest part of its shadow). During this type of eclipse, a part of the moon remains brightly lit by sunlight, while another part appears darkened as it passes through the Earth’s shadow.

The result is that the moon appears as if a chunk has been “bitten” out of it. This contrasts with a total lunar eclipse, where the entire moon enters the Earth’s umbra and appears to be fully darkened.

—

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

—

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.