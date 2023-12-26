Toilet to tap: California approves wastewater recycling amid drought crisis

California has taken a monumental step in water conservation and management by approving new regulations that allow the conversion and recycling of wastewater into drinking water.

The measure is a critical response to the severe drought conditions that have plagued the state in recent years.

New era in water management

This decision by the California State Water Resources Control Board marks a significant shift in water resource management, setting a precedent for other states facing similar challenges.

The new rules permit water agencies to treat wastewater and reintroduce it into the drinking water supply. This process, known as direct potable reuse, positions California as a leader in advanced water recycling standards.

Decades in the making

The journey to this decision has spanned over a decade, involving rigorous scientific reviews and the development of stringent safety standards. The approval of these regulations arrives just before the state-mandated deadline of December 31.

“This is an exciting development in the state’s ongoing efforts to find innovative solutions to the challenges of extreme weather driven by climate change,” said E. Joaquin Esquivel, chair of the Water Resources Control Board.

“On top of helping us build drought-resilient water supplies, direct potable reuse offers energy savings and environmental benefits. And most importantly, these regulations ensure that the water produced is not only safe, but purer than many drinking water sources we now rely on.”

Addressing climate change

California is now the second state, following Colorado, to permit this form of water recycling. The process aims to add millions of gallons of drinking water to the state’s supply, offering a sustainable solution to the pressing issue of water scarcity exacerbated by climate change.

The state has experienced its driest period in recent history, with occasional heavy rainfall providing only temporary relief.

These new regulations are part of California’s broader strategy to build drought-resilient water supplies and address the ongoing climate crisis.

Toilet to tap — recycling wastewater

Other states have already begun exploring similar measures. Texas initiated wastewater conversion in 2013, and a brewery in California’s Half Moon Bay recently adopted recycled wastewater. Colorado’s water board approved the process last year.

California’s water board reported that water systems can start submitting plans to begin purifying wastewater once the new regulations are finalized by the Office of Administrative Law next year.

Esquivel pointed out that many Californians are already consuming recycled water, as most wastewater treatment plants discharge treated water back into rivers and streams.

“Anyone out there taking drinking water downstream from a wastewater treatment plant discharge – which, I promise you, you’re all doing – is already drinking toilet to tap,” said Esquivel.

“All water is recycled. What we have here are standards, science and – importantly – monitoring that allow us to have the faith that it is pure water.”

In summary, California’s move to recycle wastewater into drinking water reflects a growing recognition of the need for innovative, sustainable solutions to water scarcity.

These regulations not only address immediate drought concerns but also set a benchmark for future water management strategies in the face of climate change.

