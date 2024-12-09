Trained dogs can detect cancer in other dogs, as well as in people
“Man’s best friend” takes on a new meaning in the field of medicine. Recent research findings suggest that dogs can effectively sniff out bladder cancer in other canines.

This discovery comes from a study conducted by researchers at the University of Bristol.

Training dogs for cancer detection

Three specially trained dogs – Kizzy, a chocolate working cocker spaniel; Jobi, a black cocker spaniel; and Marlow, a black Labrador – played a central role in the study.

The dogs had prior experience detecting human bladder and prostate cancers and were retrained by Medical Detection Dogs (MDD) to identify canine urothelial carcinoma (UC), a common type of bladder cancer in dogs.

The training process involved teaching the dogs to sniff urine samples attached to metal stands in MDD’s training room. The dogs displayed indication behaviors – such as sitting, staring, or standing – to signal cancer-positive samples.

Rewards included food and play, which kept the training engaging for these canines.

Dogs sniffing out cancer

The findings reveal that canine bladder cancer emits a distinct smell that trained dogs can detect non-invasively.

The detection rate reached up to 90% sensitivity (the rate at which the dogs correctly identified cancer-positive samples), and up to 95% specificity, meaning they accurately ignored cancer-free samples.

These results highlight the remarkable accuracy of this method.

Challenges of traditional diagnosis

Bladder cancer accounts for nearly 2% of all reported canine cancers, with about one in four dogs developing cancer in their lifetime.

Urothelial carcinoma often mimics symptoms of other urinary tract disorders, like infections or bladder stones, making diagnosis challenging.

Additionally, traditional diagnostic methods like urine sampling via cystocentesis carry risks, such as tumor seeding, and definitive diagnosis requires invasive biopsy procedures.

These factors can delay treatment, leaving the disease to progress.

Broader implications of the research

“We are delighted that [the dogs] were so successful at finding the odor of bladder cancer as it is a difficult disease to diagnose using traditional methods and unpleasant and intrusive for canine patients,” noted Claire Guest, CEO and Co-Founder of Medical Detection Dogs.

“There is great potential value in a new, early, cheap, rapid, and non-invasive diagnostic test which could lead to opportunities for earlier intervention.”

The study also suggests that these trained dogs could provide a faster, more comfortable alternative to traditional diagnostics.

This could enable earlier treatment for affected dogs, improving outcomes and quality of life.

Dogs are highly effective for cancer diagnosis

“This study adds to the growing body of evidence which shows dogs are highly effective at detecting odors from changes linked to health in both humans and canines,” noted Dr. Nicola Rooney from Bristol Veterinary School.

“The dogs involved with the study demonstrated a sensitivity superior to cytology of a free catch sample and similar to the BRAF test,” added Isabelle Desmas-Bazelle, who led the study at Davies Veterinary Specialists.

It suggests cancer cells have a unique odor pattern, possibly via secretion of volatile organic chemicals.

“This exciting research could lead to the development of an electronic nose as an additional diagnostic test for UC,” added Desmas-Bazelle, highlighting the potential for technological advancements.

Non-invasive cancer detection

This study identifies the potential of dogs as more than companions. Their exceptional olfactory abilities could transform veterinary diagnostics.

While traditional methods remain crucial, integrating canine detection and advancements like electronic noses could revolutionize how we diagnose and treat diseases like urothelial carcinoma in dogs.

Dogs and disease detection

Dogs have shown incredible potential in detecting various diseases apart from cancer.

For instance, trained dogs can identify diabetes by sensing hypoglycemic episodes through changes in a person’s scent. Similarly, they can detect the presence of malaria by sniffing worn socks from infected individuals.

Dogs have also demonstrated the ability to identify neurological conditions such as Parkinson’s disease and certain bacterial infections like Clostridium difficile.

These skills rely on their acute olfactory senses, which can detect volatile organic compounds associated with different diseases.

Their application in real-world medical diagnostics is growing, and provides a non-invasive and rapid method to detect conditions that often require complex testing.

The study is published in the journal Veterinary Oncology.

