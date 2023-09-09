 Tropical savannas have a hidden weapon against global warming  • Earth.com
Tropical savannas
09-09-2023

Tropical savannas have a hidden weapon against global warming 

Earth.com staff writer

In a new study led by Young Zhou from the Quinney College of Natural Resources at Utah State University, researchers have explored the climate mitigation potential of tropical savannas. These are unique ecosystems where trees and grasses coexist. 

With the ever-increasing threat of global warming, efforts are being made worldwide to capture carbon dioxide and other heat-trapping gases from the atmosphere. 

Some of the most commonly proposed nature-based solutions for carbon capture are  planting trees and allowing forests to regrow.

Focus of the study

The research was focused on afforestation, planting trees with the prime goal of capturing atmospheric carbon dioxide. As these trees grow, carbon is stored both in their woody structure and the surrounding soils. 

Although the carbon storage potential of trees has long been recognized, the role of grasses and their surrounding soil has not been well-studied.

Tropical savannas 

The experts set out to gain a better understanding of the mechanics of carbon storage in the soils of tropical savannas. The findings have been published in the journal Nature Geoscience.

The analysis was based on a case study in South Africa’s Kruger National Park, as well as data from tropical savannas worldwide. 

What the researchers discovered 

The experts discovered that soils enriched with carbon from grasses had notably higher carbon concentrations. Impressively, grasses were responsible for more than half of the soil carbon content in these ecosystems, even beneath tree canopies. 

This revelation highlights the substantial role of grasses in the carbon sequestration mechanism associated with tropical savannas.

The role of tree cover

“This underscores the nuanced nature of increasing tree cover on the dynamics of carbon in savanna soils,” said Zhou.

“On average, the increase in soil carbon storage resulting from the expansion of tree cover across tropical savannas is negligible.” 

This observation aligns with the team’s earlier findings that pinpointed the effect of increased tree cover due to fire suppression: it led to heightened carbon storage in trees but left soil carbon storage largely unchanged.

Study implications 

“Our findings challenge the commonly held assumption that afforestation uniformly boosts soil carbon storage,” Zhou said. 

“However, we have yet to pinpoint the precise factors responsible for the substantial variation observed in the soil carbon storage response to increased tree cover across tropical savannas.”

Carbon reservoirs 

While forests primarily store carbon in their above-ground parts, grass-dominated habitats, like savannas and grasslands, primarily tuck away their carbon underground. 

These subterranean carbon reservoirs, found in extensive grass root systems and decaying organic matter, offer a robust form of long-term storage. 

Crucial roles of savannas 

In a world that faces increased warming, and with threats of droughts and wildfires becoming more frequent, soil carbon storage emerges as a resilient solution.

“It makes even more clear that savannas play crucial roles in the global carbon cycle in their unique ways, underscoring the importance of preserving and protecting these ecosystems in an equitable manner,” said Zhou.

The research team included experts from Yale University, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, University of Cape Town, Texas A&M, Kruger National Park, Harvard University, and the University of Oregon

Want to read more? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

—-

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

RELATED NEWS
09-09-2023
Picky eating habits in childhood have lingering effects in adulthood
09-09-2023
Oxygen created on Mars using MOXIE, paving the way for human habitation
09-09-2023
Wild horses, just like humans, live in a complex, multilevel society
09-09-2023
Large prey extinction drove evolutionary changes in early humans
09-09-2023
"Ghostly green" comet is now closest to Earth, catch it before it's gone
09-09-2023
Earth just endured the hottest three-months ever recorded
09-09-2023
Skywatching this weekend offers many beautiful celestial sights
09-09-2023
Tropical savannas have a hidden weapon against global warming 
09-08-2023
Science has found over 5,000 alien worlds, but what do we know about these exoplanets?
09-08-2023
People with a positive body image are happier with their lives
09-08-2023
Mysteries in the sky: How trees impact cloud formation
09-08-2023
Ozone pollution makes it difficult for bees to find flowers
News coming your way
The biggest news about our planet delivered to you each day
logo
About Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Site Map
Staff
EARTH.COM
News
Videos
Images
Earthpedia
Take action
Shop
EARTHPEDIA
Articles
Animals Encyclopedia
Endangered Animals
Plants Encyclopedia
Endangered Plants
EARTH NEWS
Breaking News
Environment
Lifesyle
Voices
Animals
Plants
GET IN TOUCH
Contact Us
© 2023 Earth.com
All rights reserved