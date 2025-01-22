Two new truffle species discovered with the help of special 'truffle dogs'

Truffles have long captivated the senses, with their tantalizing aroma and elusive nature keeping the culinary world on its toes. To the gastronome, they are an exotic culinary delight; to the mycologist, they present an intriguing species subject of study.

Now, this enigmatic world has become even more fascinating with the discovery of two new truffle species, which add another layer of intrigue to the legacy.

Species found by truffle dogs

The discovery was led by two enthusiastic truffle dogs, Luca and Monza.

The find? A hitherto unknown pair of truffles, christened as Tuber canirevelatum and Tuber cumberlandense.

The former, aptly named the “dog-found” truffle, pays homage to the canine detectives and their tireless work. The latter derives its name from the Cumberland Plateau, where it was found.

Guiding the canine sleuths were citizen scientists Lois Martin and Margaret Townsend. After the initial discovery, and eager to unveil the mystery of their find, they reached out to the experts.

Michigan State University (MSU) and the University of Florida became the primary research hubs.

Unraveling the truffle mystery

At MSU, the Department of Plant, Soil and Microbial Sciences took the baton from the truffle dogs.

The team, led by associate professor Gregory Bonito and undergraduate student Alassane Sow, used DNA analyses to identify the specimens and position them on the tree of life.

”Receiving these samples was very exciting, especially because they looked very similar to the well-known edible European truffles Tuber macrosporum and Tuber aestivum,” said Sow.

“We hope that by describing both of these species there will be increased interest in cultivating North American truffles. Our analyses show that each has aromatic compounds found in some of the most valuable truffle species.”

Truffles: A culinary goldmine

The world of fine dining celebrates truffles for their rarity and enticing aroma. And the discovery of these new species may have just expanded the potential for gastronomic innovation.

These species could hold tremendous economic potential due to their aromatic compounds.

Now, imagine a plate of gourmet truffle-infused pasta, accompanied by a glass of whiskey – a fine blend of the robust, earthy flavours of truffles and oaky whiskey.

That’s just what Maker’s Mark, a distiller from Kentucky, hopes to provide.

They are exploring the cultivation of the native T. cumberlandense, and aim to introduce a uniquely infused whiskey to the market soon.

Aromatic appeal of truffle species

The culinary appeal of truffles mainly lies in the unique aroma they produce. Each species emits a distinct fragrance, which contributes to its culinary potential and, therefore, its value.

MSU’s professor Randy Beaudry from the Department of Horticulture worked with Bonito and Sow to identify these aroma-producing compounds.

Using gas chromatography, they discovered that T. canirevelatum was rich in compounds that give it a savory garlic aroma.

On the other hand, T. cumberlandense contained compounds found in the revered Périgord black truffle and the Piedmont white truffle.

Significance of the “truffle dogs”

This significant discovery highlights the importance of trained truffle dogs in tuber research and farming.

“We suspect many native tuber species remain to be discovered and described. This task will be enhanced through the continued collaboration between mycologists (scientists who study fungi), the public and trained truffle dogs,” concluded Bonito.

As the quest for novel species continues, it is clear that the world of truffles holds more delectable secrets yet to be unearthed.

Truffle cultivation and species conservation

As truffle discoveries continue to emerge, the focus is shifting toward sustainable cultivation and conservation efforts.

Truffles, often associated with European fine dining, have long been harvested from wild forests, making them susceptible to environmental changes and overharvesting.

The discovery of native species like Tuber cumberlandense opens up new possibilities for domestic cultivation, thus reducing reliance on imported varieties and supporting local economies.

These newfound species also offer exciting opportunities for cultivation under controlled conditions, potentially ensuring their long-term availability and contributing to ecosystem health.

This includes studying optimal soil compositions, climate conditions, and symbiotic relationships with host trees.

Cultivating these fungi not only presents an economic opportunity but also has ecological benefits, as they contribute to soil health and biodiversity.

Sustainable truffle discovery

Furthermore, the role of citizen scientists and trained truffle dogs continues to be vital in locating and documenting species in diverse environments.

As research efforts expand, collaborations between mycologists, farmers, and culinary experts could pave the way for a sustainable truffle industry where these culinary treasures are both abundant and are grown in an environmentally responsible manner.

The discovery of the new species is detailed in the journal Mycologia.

