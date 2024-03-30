New star system discovered orbiting our Milky Way galaxy

A team of astronomers from Yale and the University of Victoria have made an astonishing discovery – UMa3/U1 — the faintest star system ever observed orbiting our galaxy, the Milky Way.

Dubbed Ursa Major III / UNIONS 1 (UMa3/U1), it’s an incredibly dim and ancient group of stars located 30,000 light-years away in the constellation Ursa Major (which contains the Big Dipper).

UMa3/U1 hiding in plain sight

UMa3/U1 was invisible for so long because it’s incredibly faint and small. We’re talking a mere 60 stars spanning just about 10 light-years across.

For comparison, a single light-year is nearly 6 trillion miles. Even with powerful telescopes, it would be like trying to spot a handful of dust motes floating by a spotlight.

Despite its small size, this little cosmic neighbor is actually quite close, a mere 30,000 light-years from Earth. It resides in the constellation Ursa Major (which contains the Big Dipper).

Is UMa3/U1 a galaxy or a star cluster?

The key question astronomers have is this: Is UMa3/U1 a true dwarf galaxy, or is it a star cluster? The answer might come down to a mysterious, invisible substance – dark matter.

Galaxies are thought to be held together by the gravitational pull of dark matter – a type of matter we can’t see directly but that scientists know exists due to its gravitational effects.

On the other hand, gravity alone usually binds together the stars in star clusters, often without the assistance of dark matter.

Yet, the surprising spread of UMa3/U1’s stars hasn’t led to their disintegration by the Milky Way’s gravitational forces. Could the dark matter be the unseen glue holding this cosmic relic together?

“The object is so puny that its long-term survival is very surprising,” explains Will Cerny, a Yale University graduate student involved in the study. “One might have expected the harsh tidal forces from the Milky Way’s disk to have ripped the system apart by now, leaving no observable remnant.”

UMa3/U1 as a galaxy

Firstly, UMa3/U1 might be a genuine dwarf galaxy, an entity with an incredibly low amount of visible matter compared to what we typically observe in such galaxies.

This characteristic makes it an intriguing subject of study, as it suggests that UMa3/U1 could be predominantly composed of dark matter.

If UMa3/U1 is indeed a dwarf galaxy rich in dark matter, it could provide invaluable insights into the role of dark matter in galaxy formation and evolution.

It could support the theory that many such dark matter-dominated galaxies exist but remain hidden from our view, potentially revolutionizing our understanding of the universe’s structure.

Star cluster

Alternatively, UMa3/U1 could be a star cluster on the brink of disintegration. This perspective portrays UMa3/U1 as a cosmic anomaly, a cluster of stars that has stayed bound together for billions of years and is now possibly in its final stages of disintegration due to the Milky Way’s gravitational forces.

Observing such a disintegration in real-time would offer a unique opportunity to study the life cycle of star clusters and the dynamic processes involved in their evolution and dissolution.

If scenario one turns out to be true, it would be thrilling evidence supporting our current leading theory of how the universe works – the Lambda Cold Dark Matter (LCDM) model.

This model suggests that when our galaxy formed, it pulled in hundreds of smaller satellite systems that should still orbit it today.

UMa3/U1 cosmic ghost hunting

“Whether future observations confirm or reject that this system contains a large amount of dark matter, we’re very excited by the possibility that this object could be the tip of the iceberg — that it could be the first example of a new class of extremely faint stellar systems that have eluded detection until now,” says Cerny.

The team used powerful telescopes in Hawai’i, like the W. M. Keck Observatory and the Canada-France-Hawai’i Telescope (CFHT), to zero in on this celestial mystery.

Now, more observations are needed to reveal the true nature of UMa3/U1.

The fascination of the unknown

“This discovery may challenge our understanding of galaxy formation and perhaps even the definition of a ‘galaxy’,” explains Simon Smith, an astronomy graduate student at the University of Victoria and lead researcher on the study.

Whether a dwarf galaxy or a star cluster, UMa3/U1 reminds us of the vast secrets hiding in the cosmic darkness. And the excitement of discovery? Well, that shines as bright as ever.

The study is published in The Astrophysical Journal and ArXiv.org.

