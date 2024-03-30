Article image
03-30-2024

New star system discovered orbiting our Milky Way galaxy

Earth.com staff writer

A team of astronomers from Yale and the University of Victoria have made an astonishing discovery – UMa3/U1 — the faintest star system ever observed orbiting our galaxy, the Milky Way.

Dubbed Ursa Major III / UNIONS 1 (UMa3/U1), it’s an incredibly dim and ancient group of stars located 30,000 light-years away in the constellation Ursa Major (which contains the Big Dipper).

UMa3/U1 hiding in plain sight

UMa3/U1 was invisible for so long because it’s incredibly faint and small. We’re talking a mere 60 stars spanning just about 10 light-years across.

For comparison, a single light-year is nearly 6 trillion miles. Even with powerful telescopes, it would be like trying to spot a handful of dust motes floating by a spotlight.

Despite its small size, this little cosmic neighbor is actually quite close, a mere 30,000 light-years from Earth. It resides in the constellation Ursa Major (which contains the Big Dipper).

Is UMa3/U1 a galaxy or a star cluster?

The key question astronomers have is this: Is UMa3/U1 a true dwarf galaxy, or is it a star cluster? The answer might come down to a mysterious, invisible substance – dark matter.

Galaxies are thought to be held together by the gravitational pull of dark matter – a type of matter we can’t see directly but that scientists know exists due to its gravitational effects.

On the other hand, gravity alone usually binds together the stars in star clusters, often without the assistance of dark matter.

Yet, the surprising spread of UMa3/U1’s stars hasn’t led to their disintegration by the Milky Way’s gravitational forces. Could the dark matter be the unseen glue holding this cosmic relic together?

“The object is so puny that its long-term survival is very surprising,” explains Will Cerny, a Yale University graduate student involved in the study. “One might have expected the harsh tidal forces from the Milky Way’s disk to have ripped the system apart by now, leaving no observable remnant.”

UMa3/U1 as a galaxy

Firstly, UMa3/U1 might be a genuine dwarf galaxy, an entity with an incredibly low amount of visible matter compared to what we typically observe in such galaxies

This characteristic makes it an intriguing subject of study, as it suggests that UMa3/U1 could be predominantly composed of dark matter. 

If UMa3/U1 is indeed a dwarf galaxy rich in dark matter, it could provide invaluable insights into the role of dark matter in galaxy formation and evolution. 

It could support the theory that many such dark matter-dominated galaxies exist but remain hidden from our view, potentially revolutionizing our understanding of the universe’s structure.

Star cluster

Alternatively, UMa3/U1 could be a star cluster on the brink of disintegration. This perspective portrays UMa3/U1 as a cosmic anomaly, a cluster of stars that has stayed bound together for billions of years and is now possibly in its final stages of disintegration due to the Milky Way’s gravitational forces.

Observing such a disintegration in real-time would offer a unique opportunity to study the life cycle of star clusters and the dynamic processes involved in their evolution and dissolution.

If scenario one turns out to be true, it would be thrilling evidence supporting our current leading theory of how the universe works – the Lambda Cold Dark Matter (LCDM) model.

This model suggests that when our galaxy formed, it pulled in hundreds of smaller satellite systems that should still orbit it today.

UMa3/U1 cosmic ghost hunting

“Whether future observations confirm or reject that this system contains a large amount of dark matter, we’re very excited by the possibility that this object could be the tip of the iceberg — that it could be the first example of a new class of extremely faint stellar systems that have eluded detection until now,” says Cerny.

The team used powerful telescopes in Hawai’i, like the W. M. Keck Observatory and the Canada-France-Hawai’i Telescope (CFHT), to zero in on this celestial mystery.

Now, more observations are needed to reveal the true nature of UMa3/U1.

The fascination of the unknown

“This discovery may challenge our understanding of galaxy formation and perhaps even the definition of a ‘galaxy’,” explains Simon Smith, an astronomy graduate student at the University of Victoria and lead researcher on the study.

Whether a dwarf galaxy or a star cluster, UMa3/U1 reminds us of the vast secrets hiding in the cosmic darkness. And the excitement of discovery? Well, that shines as bright as ever.

The study is published in The Astrophysical Journal and ArXiv.org.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates. 

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–

RELATED NEWS
2024/03/Chickadees-possess-superior-memory-due-to-their-brain-22barcodes22.jpeg
03-30-2024
Chickadees possess superior memory due to brain 'barcodes'
Pressure,Ridges,On,The,Ross,Island,Ice,Shelf,During,The
03-30-2024
Mysterious force moves the Ross Ice Shelf in Antarctica every day
Fungi,Aspergillus,,Black,Mold,Which,Produce,Aflatoxins,And,Cause,Pulmonary
03-30-2024
'Tipping point' discovered in fungi evolution that impacts their shape and growth rate
2024/03/milky-way-galaxy_ursa-major-iii_UMa-3U1_1m.jpg
03-30-2024
New star system discovered orbiting our Milky Way galaxy
2024/03/International-Day-of-Zero-Waste-1.jpg
03-30-2024
International Day of Zero Waste: A global commitment to a sustainable future
2024/03/lobster-farming_Phyllosomata_slipper-lobster_1m.jpg
03-30-2024
Lobster farming secrets unraveled after 120 years of repeated failures
A,Tropical,Forest,In,Mauritius,,Trees,With,Curved,Visible,Roots
03-30-2024
Manganese in soil can turn forests into carbon emitters rather than vaults
2024/03/bronze-age-teeth_human-diet-evolution_1m.jpg
03-30-2024
Bronze age teeth discovery sheds light on the evolution of the human diet
2024/03/Devil-comet-visible.jpg
03-30-2024
Cryovolcanic "Mother of Dragons" comet is now visible from Earth
2024/03/Holiday-dangers-pets-1.jpg
03-30-2024
Holiday dangers: Keeping your pets safe on Easter weekend
2024/03/eating-eggs_not-bad-for-health_woman_1m.jpg
03-30-2024
Eggs aren't just for Easter -- eating them is no longer considered unhealthy
2024/03/primitive-man_elephant-hunting_1m.jpg
03-30-2024
How ancient humans hunted elephants with stone tools
News coming your way
The biggest news about our planet delivered to you each day
Subscribe
logo
About Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Site Map
Staff
EARTH.COM
News
Videos
Images
Earthpedia
Take action
EARTHPEDIA
Articles
Animals Encyclopedia
Endangered Animals
Plants Encyclopedia
Endangered Plants
EARTH NEWS
Breaking News
Environment
Lifesyle
Voices
Animals
Plants
GET IN TOUCH
facebook icon
instagram icon
twitter icon
pinterest icon
Contact Us
© 2024 Earth.com
All rights reserved