Unexplained radiation spike found deep in the Pacific ocean

The depths of the ocean have always held secrets, but scientists never expected to find something quite like this. Researchers analyzing deep-sea samples from the Pacific Ocean have discovered an unexplained surge in radiation, one that dates back more than 10 million years.

While it might sound like the plot of a science fiction movie, this anomaly is real. It involves an unusual spike in beryllium-10, a rare radioactive isotope.

The scientific community is now searching for answers, questioning whether this event was caused by changes in Earth’s ocean currents or an extraordinary event from space.

This discovery challenges existing models of how isotopes accumulate over time. It also raises new questions about the history of our planet and its exposure to cosmic forces.

Nature of beryllium-10

Beryllium-10 is a radioactive isotope formed when cosmic rays collide with oxygen and nitrogen in the atmosphere. Once created, it falls to the ground with rain and eventually settles on the ocean floor.

Because of its long half-life of 1.4 million years, beryllium-10 can serve as a natural clock, helping scientists date ancient geological events.

Under normal conditions, beryllium-10 deposits remain relatively stable. Its accumulation follows a predictable pattern, which allows researchers to estimate how much should be found in deep-sea samples from different time periods.

However, something unusual happened around 10 million years ago. When researchers examined samples from that era, they found that beryllium-10 levels were nearly double what they had expected. This unexpected increase suggests that Earth experienced an event that dramatically altered its exposure to this isotope.

An unexpected anomaly

The study, published in Nature Communications, involved an international team of scientists analyzing seabed samples from the Pacific Ocean. These samples, taken from miles beneath the water’s surface, contained layers of iron and manganese, forming what is known as a ferromanganese crust.

Using Accelerator Mass Spectrometry, a highly sensitive technique, the researchers detected an unexplained surge in beryllium-10 levels. This spike appeared in multiple samples from different locations, ruling out the possibility of measurement errors or isolated contamination.

Dr. Dominik Koll from Helmholtz-Zentrum Dresden-Rossendorf in Germany expressed the surprise of the research team. “We had stumbled upon a previously undiscovered anomaly,” he said.

The question now is whether this anomaly resulted from changes on Earth or from an event beyond our planet.

Explaining the ocean radiation surge

One possible explanation is that shifts in ocean circulation altered the distribution of beryllium-10 in the Pacific. Around 10 to 12 million years ago, ocean currents near Antarctica may have undergone a dramatic change, affecting how isotopes settled across the globe.

Dr. Koll elaborated on this possibility. “This could have caused beryllium-10 to be unevenly distributed across the Earth for a period of time due to the altered ocean currents.”

In this scenario, the shift in currents could have concentrated beryllium-10 in the Pacific rather than spreading it evenly across the seabed. This would explain the unexpected increase in radiation levels found in these samples.

If this theory is correct, further research could uncover similar shifts in isotope distribution in other regions. However, the presence of this anomaly worldwide would suggest a much more dramatic cause – one that came from space.

Space radiation and the ocean anomaly

An alternative theory points to an astrophysical event as the cause of this radioactive anomaly. If Earth had been exposed to a sudden burst of radiation from space, it could have resulted in the unexpected increase in beryllium-10.

One possibility is that a nearby supernova flooded the planet with cosmic rays, producing a surge in this isotope. Supernovae are among the most powerful explosions in the universe, releasing massive amounts of radiation that can travel vast distances.

Another potential explanation involves Earth temporarily losing its protective heliosphere. The heliosphere is a magnetic shield created by the Sun, which helps protect the planet from interstellar radiation.

If Earth passed through a dense cloud of interstellar material, the heliosphere may have weakened, allowing more cosmic rays to reach the atmosphere and generate excess beryllium-10.

If this theory is correct, then scientists should find similar spikes in beryllium-10 levels across the globe, not just in the Pacific Ocean. This would provide strong evidence that Earth experienced a dramatic cosmic event 10 million years ago.

Searching for more evidence

To solve this mystery, the researchers plan to expand their investigation by analyzing samples from other locations. If they find similar beryllium-10 spikes in seabed samples from different parts of the world, it would confirm that Earth was exposed to an unusual surge in radiation at that time.

“Only new measurements can indicate whether the beryllium anomaly was caused by changes in ocean currents or has an astrophysical reason,” said Dr. Koll.

This discovery could also lead to a better understanding of how cosmic radiation affects Earth over long timescales. If astrophysical events leave measurable traces in isotopic records, they could provide new insights into how our planet interacts with the wider universe.

Significance of the discovery

Beyond explaining the cause of this anomaly, researchers see another potential breakthrough. If this event can be confirmed worldwide, it could serve as a reference point for dating other geological records.

Scientists rely on common time markers to compare different datasets. For more recent history, carbon-14 dating provides clear reference points, especially in relation to nuclear weapons testing. However, no such markers exist for time periods stretching millions of years into the past.

Dr. Koll sees the potential for this discovery to change that. “For periods spanning millions of years, such cosmogenic time markers do not yet exist. However, this beryllium anomaly has the potential to serve as such a marker,” he said.

If future studies confirm that this anomaly appears in multiple regions, it could provide a new tool for synchronizing geological records. Scientists studying ancient climate changes, mass extinctions, or shifts in Earth’s magnetic field could use this spike as a global reference point.

The bigger picture

This unexpected discovery highlights how much remains unknown about Earth’s past and its relationship with the cosmos.

Whether caused by shifts in ocean currents or a blast of cosmic radiation, the unexplained surge in beryllium-10 reveals that our planet has experienced dramatic events that are not yet fully understood.

Future research will determine whether this anomaly is a localized phenomenon or a global event with cosmic origins.

The study is published in the journal Nature Communications.

