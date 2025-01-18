The next big solar storm could plunge us into darkness

Solar storms have attracted curiosity for centuries. People often admire the bright colors they cause in the sky, but they rarely suspect that these same solar events can bring widespread outages that force industries to a grinding halt.

Many experts say the risk may be rising because our world depends more and more on advanced technology.

How solar storms start

Solar flares, which are bursts of high-energy particles from the Sun, cause these disruptions. When those particles reach Earth, they interact with the atmosphere in ways that sometimes produce remarkable light shows.

They can also feed into our power grids and satellites – which may lead to major problems. The current solar cycle is expected to reach its most intense phase through 2025, making scientists vigilant of the storms that may unfold.

Potential dangers of solar storms

Experts from many corners of the globe have sounded alarm bells about these events.

Dr. Kęstutis Ikamas from Vilnius University points to serious vulnerabilities in places with large power networks, such as the United States and Canada. He has studied the unpredictable nature of solar storms and sees a need for widespread protective measures.

“A strong geomagnetic storm could incapacitate vital systems such as electricity, water supply, and telecommunications, leading to extended blackouts, communication breakdowns, and logistical paralysis,” explained Dr. Ikamas, who also warned that months-long disruptions might follow in the worst scenario.

One event in 1859, known as the Carrington Event, caused telegraph networks to fail across continents. That was at a time when technology was nowhere near as complex as it is today.

More recently, a 2022 solar disturbance caused 40 newly launched Starlink satellites to burn up in Earth’s atmosphere, taking a serious toll on the mission.

Large countries face higher risks

Extended electricity lines cover thousands of miles across certain regions. That makes them sensitive to currents induced by solar storms.

According to Dr. Ikamas, a blast of charged particles can spark voltage swings that damage transformers. When that happens on a wide scale, entire power grids are at risk of being knocked out for an unknown length of time.

Systems that protect satellites and power grids do exist, but they may not hold up against a massive solar storm. Organizations often weigh the cost of upgrading equipment against the chance of a storm happening soon.

Meanwhile, NOAA uses a G1 through G5 scale to categorize the intensity of geomagnetic storms. The effects become more severe at each level, with the most intense storms putting everything from radio signals to entire networks in jeopardy.

Concern for space travelers and wildlife

Humans on Earth are not the only ones in harm’s way. Astronauts orbiting outside our planet’s magnetic shield can be exposed to harmful radiation. That may force agencies to adjust schedules for spacewalks and other tasks.

Additionally, animals that rely on magnetic fields for navigation might lose their usual sense of direction during these solar storms. Some bird species and marine life have been noted to show unusual migration paths when solar activity spikes.

Global cooperation is key

Dr. Ikamas believes individual action, while useful, is not enough to fight these large-scale threats. This is especially true in an era when countries are more interlinked by communication systems than ever before.

He suggests that technology producers, utility companies, and governments need to come together with detailed protocols that can be put into place if a sudden storm warning appears.

Some experts compare the investments required for stronger safeguards to insurance premiums. The immediate expense may seem big, but the price tag could soar into the trillions if a crisis actually hits.

With digital networks stretching across continents, an outage in one region can have almost immediate effects in other regions. Dr. Ikamas warns that limited spending on grid upgrades today might open the door to large-scale chaos down the road.

Major solar storms are rare

Even though major solar storms are rare, the chance of a powerful one happening in the next few years has sparked conversations among scientists, policymakers, and power companies.

“If a strong storm is reported, individuals should disconnect their devices from power sources to prevent damage,” said Dr. Ikamas. He noted that bigger protection calls for considerable investments on a global scale.

