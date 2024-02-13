Unlocking memories with scents may help treat depression • Earth.com
02-13-2024

Unlocking memories with scents may help treat depression

Earth.com staff writer

Scents may offer a new avenue for treating individuals who are struggling with depression, according to a new study from the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine. 

The research highlights the power of familiar scents in triggering autobiographical memory recall, potentially offering a unique tool for therapeutic intervention.

Emotionally vivid memories 

The study’s findings suggest that the olfactory system – our sense of smell – may play a crucial role in the mental health recovery process. 

Unlike traditional approaches that often rely on verbal or visual cues to stimulate memory and emotional response, this research indicates that scents can evoke more specific and emotionally vivid memories, potentially helping individuals break free from the cycle of negative thoughts that often characterize depression.

Mechanisms of memory recall

With a background in neuroscience focusing on autobiographical memories, study senior author Dr. Kymberly Young has long been interested in the mechanisms of memory recall. She noted the challenge that depressed individuals face in recalling specific autobiographical memories and the strong, vivid memories healthy individuals can trigger through scents. 

Given the direct connection between the olfactory bulb and the amygdala – the part of the brain responsible for emotional processing and memory recall – Dr. Young hypothesized that scents might offer a more effective cue for memory recall in depressed individuals.

“It was surprising to me that nobody thought to look at memory recall in depressed individuals using odor cues before,” said Dr. Young.

How the research was conducted 

To test this theory, the researchers conducted an experiment using opaque glass vials filled with various potent, familiar scents, such as oranges, ground coffee, shoe polish, and Vicks VapoRub. 

Participants in the study, including individuals diagnosed with depression, were asked to smell the contents of the vials and then recall a specific memory, regardless of its emotional valence.

Striking results 

The study revealed that participants who were exposed to odor cues demonstrated a significantly higher ability to recall specific events, rather than general memories, compared to those who received word cues. 

Moreover, the memories recalled with the help of scents were described as more vivid and immersive, enhancing the feeling of reliving the event. 

Dr. Young noted that even though she did not direct participants to specifically recall positive memories, the results showed that participants were more likely to remember positive events when prompted by scents.

Broader implications 

The research opens up new possibilities for therapeutic interventions for depression, suggesting that engaging the amygdala through olfactory cues could be a simple yet effective strategy to enhance memory recall and emotional processing. 

This approach could complement existing treatments, offering a low-tech, accessible method to assist individuals in overcoming depression by leveraging the natural connections between scent, memory, and emotion.

As Dr. Young prepares for more technologically advanced studies using brain scanners to further explore the connection between scents and amygdala activation in depressed individuals, the implications of her current findings are already generating excitement. 

The potential to improve memory recall, and consequently, problem-solving and emotion regulation, offers hope for addressing some of the core challenges faced by individuals with depression.

The research is published in the journal JAMA Network Open.

