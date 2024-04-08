Unusual activity detected from Earth’s closest magnetar

Utilizing the Murriyang, CSIRO’s Parkes radio telescope, scientists have discovered extraordinary radio emissions from a magnetar, a star with a potent magnetic field, that had previously shown no activity.

Magnetars, a subset of neutron stars, are the universe’s most powerful magnets. This particular magnetar, known as XTE J1810-197, and situated about 8,000 light years away, is the nearest of its kind to our planet.

Unlike the polarized light typically emitted by most magnetars, the light from XTE J1810-197 is circularly polarized, creating a spiral pattern as it travels through the cosmos.

Unexpected signals

Lead author Marcus Lower, a postdoctoral fellow at CSIRO, described the magnetar activity as both unexpected and unparalleled. “Unlike the radio signals we’ve seen from other magnetars, this one is emitting enormous amounts of rapidly changing circular polarization. We had never seen anything like this before.”

Study co-author Manisha Caleb, an astrophysicist at the University of Sydney, pointed out the significance of studying magnetars for understanding the physics behind intense magnetic fields and the conditions they create.

“The signals emitted from this magnetar imply that interactions at the surface of the star are more complex than previous theoretical explanations,” said Caleb.

Possible explanations for this rare magnetar activity

The occurrence of radio pulses from magnetars is a rare phenomenon; XTE J1810-197 is among the few known to produce them. The team hypothesizes that a superheated plasma above the magnetar’s magnetic pole, behaving like a polarizing filter, might explain the unusual behavior, although the exact mechanism remains under investigation. ​

“Our model of the effect deviates from simple theoretical expectations for radio waves propagating through a magnetized plasma,” wrote the study authors.

“Birefringent self-coupling between the transmitted wave modes, line-of-sight variations in the magnetic field direction and differences in particle charge or energy distributions above the magnetic pole are explored as possible explanations.”

Detailed observation of magnetars

XTE J1810-197’s radio emissions were initially detected in 2003, then ceased for over a decade before being picked up again in 2018 by the University of Manchester‘s 76-m Lovell telescope at Jodrell Bank Observatory, and subsequently by Murriyang.

Murriyang stands out for its advanced ultra-wide bandwidth receiver, engineered by CSIRO, which allows for the detailed observation of magnetars due to its sensitivity to changes in brightness and polarization across a wide range of radio frequencies.

This research into magnetars sheds light on various extreme and peculiar cosmic phenomena, including plasma dynamics, X-ray and gamma-ray bursts, and possibly even the origins of fast radio bursts.

More about magnetars

Magnetars are a fascinating and extreme type of neutron star, which themselves are the remnants of massive stars that have ended their life cycles in supernova explosions.

Intense magnetic field

Unlike regular neutron stars, magnetars are characterized by their incredibly powerful magnetic fields, which are the strongest known in the universe, millions to billions of times stronger than any magnet.

This intense magnetic field is responsible for various unique phenomena associated with magnetars. For example, magnetars emit high-energy electromagnetic radiation, such as X-rays and gamma rays, which can be detected by space telescopes.

The decay or instability within their magnetic fields can lead to spectacular eruptions, known as starquakes, which release vast amounts of energy in short bursts.

Life cycle

Despite their powerful emissions, magnetars are relatively short-lived in astronomical terms, with their highly energetic phases lasting only for about 10,000 years before the magnetic field weakens.

They are rare, with only around 30 confirmed magnetars out of the known population of neutron stars, which itself is a small fraction of the total number of stars in the galaxy.

Fascinating research

The study of magnetars is not just an esoteric pursuit; it provides insights into the behavior of matter under extreme conditions, the life cycle of stars, and the dynamics of the universe itself.

Their extreme conditions cannot be replicated on Earth, making them natural laboratories for studying physics under extreme conditions, including theories about quantum mechanics and relativity.

The study is published in the journal Nature Astronomy.

Video/ Image Credit: CSIRO

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–