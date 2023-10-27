Uranus has an infrared aurora that offers clues to life on icy worlds

Astronomers from the University of Leicester have confirmed the existence of an infrared aurora on Uranus, a phenomenon that was theorized but never proven until now.

This discovery marks a significant leap forward in our understanding of outer planets, and opens a window to understanding the enigmatic magnetic fields of celestial bodies and the potential habitability of distant planets.

Cosmic spectacle: Infrared aurora on Uranus

The team of scientists, with the support of the Science and Technology Facilities Council (STFC), has successfully recorded the first measurements of the infrared (IR) aurora at Uranus. Aurorae have been in the ultraviolet (UV) spectrum on Uranus since 1986.

These findings are critical for several reasons. Most importantly, they provide potential insights into the unique magnetic properties of the ice giants Uranus and Neptune.

Aurorae, natural light displays often visible in the Earth’s polar regions, are the result of charged particles colliding with a planet’s atmosphere along its magnetic field lines. On Uranus, with an atmosphere rich in hydrogen and helium, these collisions emit light outside the visible spectrum, thus requiring infrared observations for detection.

Pivotal role of the Keck II Telescope

The researchers utilized the advanced capabilities of the Keck II telescope to capture these elusive infrared auroral emissions. By analyzing specific wavelengths of light emitted from Uranus, they could examine the ’emission lines’ or ‘spectral barcodes’ from the planet.

These lines, particularly from a charged particle known as H3+, vary in brightness based on the temperature and density of this layer of the atmosphere, serving as a kind of cosmic thermometer.

What the team found was a distinct increase in H3+ density in Uranus’s atmosphere, accompanied by negligible temperature changes — a pattern consistent with ionization processes of an infrared aurora.

Implications for the search for life

According to lead author Emma Thomas, a PhD student at the University of Leicester, this research addresses one of the biggest puzzles in planetary science. The gas giants in our solar system, including Uranus, exhibit temperatures significantly higher than what should be expected from solar warming alone.

“One theory suggests the energetic aurora is the cause of this, which generates and pushes heat from the aurora down towards the magnetic equator,” Thomas explained.

Furthermore, Thomas highlighted the importance of this research in the context of exoplanets. Many of the exoplanets discovered so far share physical characteristics with Neptune and Uranus.

By studying the aurora and its connection to Uranus’s magnetic field and atmosphere, scientists can make informed predictions about the atmospheres and magnetic fields of distant worlds, assessing their potential to support life.

Earth insights gained from the Uranus aurora

One of the more unexpected outcomes of this research is its implications for understanding the geomagnetic reversal on Earth. This is a rare event where the magnetic poles switch places.

As Thomas noted, Uranus experiences a daily version of this phenomenon due to the misalignment of its rotational and magnetic axes.

“We don’t have many studies on this phenomenon,” Emma elaborated, “and hence do not know what effects this will have on systems that rely on Earth’s magnetic field, such as satellites, communications, and navigation.”

By continuing to study Uranus’s aurora and its unique magnetic properties, researchers hope to gather data that can forecast what Earth might experience during its next pole reversal, profoundly impacting our planetary magnetic field.

In summary, the discovery of an infrared aurora on Uranus has opened a new chapter in space exploration. This study promises to unravel some of the solar system’s long-standing mysteries and potentially offering clues about the habitability of planets far beyond our cosmic neighborhood.

More about Uranus

Uranus, the seventh planet from the Sun, holds a special place in our solar system’s family of planets. Not only does it have a unique blue-green color, but it also rotates on a tilt, earning it the nickname “the sideways planet.” Scientists continually uncover the planet’s secrets, enhancing our understanding of the universe.

Discovery of Uranus

Sir William Herschel discovered Uranus on March 13, 1781, marking a significant milestone in astronomy. This discovery expanded the known boundaries of our solar system for the first time in modern history.

Herschel initially thought he had discovered a comet, but further observations confirmed that it was, in fact, a new planet. This finding prompted astronomers to search more of the sky, eventually leading to the discovery of Neptune.

Unusual rotation of Uranus

As mentioned previously in this article, Uranus rotates on its side, with an axial tilt of 98 degrees, unlike any other planet in the solar system. This extreme tilt causes the planet to experience 21-year-long seasons and unusual weather patterns.

Astronomers believe that a massive collision with an Earth-sized object long ago could have caused this unique orientation. This event would have drastically altered Uranus’s rotation, leading to its current anomalous state.

Atmosphere and climate of Uranus

Comprising hydrogen, helium, and methane, Uranus’s atmosphere plays a critical role in the planet’s distinctive color. Methane absorbs red light, reflecting the blue-green color we associate with this icy giant. Despite the planet’s distance from the Sun, its atmosphere is dynamic and exhibits strong winds and large storms.

The climate on Uranus is one of the solar system’s coldest, with temperatures plunging to -224 degrees Celsius. Its peculiar axial tilt also results in extreme seasonal variations, with the sun shining directly on each pole once every 84 Earth years, causing strange light patterns.

Moons and rings of Uranus

Surrounding Uranus is a system of 27 known moons, named after characters from the works of Shakespeare and Alexander Pope. The largest moons, Titania and Oberon, were discovered by Herschel in 1787. These moons have icy, cratered surfaces, and some exhibit signs of geological activity.

Uranus’s ring system, although not as prominent as Saturn’s, is a compelling feature of this planet. Discovered in 1977, these 13 faint rings consist primarily of dark, boulder-sized particles and debris, encircling Uranus in complex patterns that intrigue researchers and pose questions about their origin and the forces shaping them.

Exploring Uranus in the future

While Uranus has been visited only once by a spacecraft, Voyager 2, in 1986, scientists advocate for new missions to this enigmatic planet. Future spacecraft will carry sophisticated instruments capable of penetrating the atmosphere’s upper layers, studying the planet’s interior structure, and possibly exploring its moons. Such missions could answer longstanding questions about the icy giant’s unique features and broader implications for our understanding of the solar system.

In summary, Uranus remains one of the most mysterious planets in our celestial neighborhood. Its sideways rotation, extreme weather conditions, intricate ring system, and collection of moons offer endless areas for scientific investigation. As technological advancements propel space exploration forward, Uranus promises to be a source of fascination and discovery for many years to come.

The full study was published in the prestigious journal Nature Astronomy.

