Webb captures a galaxy collision with a radiant smile

Galaxy collisions are complex interactions that create awe-inspiring cosmic events which unfold over millions of years. These colossal interactions are not only visually striking but also provide critical insights into the formation and evolution of galaxies themselves.

The gravitational pull, the exchange of gases, and the creation of new stars during these encounters reveal the powerful forces at play across the universe.

Arp 107: A stunning galaxy collision

A prime example of this cosmic dance is the interaction between an elliptical galaxy and a spiral galaxy, collectively known as Arp 107.

This pair showcases how collisions can transform galaxies, altering their shapes and triggering new phases of activity, such as star formation and the activation of galactic nuclei.

To the casual observer, the aftermath of this particular galactic collision resembles a gigantic smile spread across the cosmos.

This visual phenomenon captures the imagination as two lively “eyes” and a broad, semicircular “smile” seem to grace the spiral galaxy, as if the universe itself is reflecting the galaxies’ dynamic interaction.

Striking new features revealed by Webb

This is not the first time this stellar meeting has been documented. NASA’s Spitzer Space Telescope observed the region in 2005.

Yet, NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has provided us with a much more detailed snapshot.

The newly revealed features are attributed to the telescope’s state-of-the-art instruments – MIRI (Mid-Infrared Instrument) and NIRCam (Near-Infrared Camera).

The NIRCam exposes the closely-knit stars within the galaxies and uncovers a glowing, white passage of stars and gases – one that was likely exchanged during their close encounter.

MIRI, on the other hand, captures the infrared radiations that highlight regions of star formation and the bright nucleus of the large spiral galaxy, which houses a supermassive black hole.

Creation of new cosmic structures

The spiral galaxy is recognized as a Seyfert galaxy. This is one of the two major types of active galaxies, along with those that host quasars.

Unlike distant, highly luminous quasars, Seyfert galaxies provide a more accessible view of similar phenomena in lower-energy light like infrared.

Galactic collisions, though seemingly catastrophic, aren’t as destructive as one might imagine. While these colossal events may disrupt the delicate balance of stars, dust, and gas within the colliding galaxies, the overall result is far more constructive than chaotic.

Instead of obliterating entire systems, these encounters often lead to the creation of new cosmic structures and reignite processes that drive galactic evolution.

Galaxy collisions and star formation

One of the most significant outcomes of a galaxy collision is the compression of vast clouds of gas.

As galaxies collide and interact, their gravitational forces squeeze these clouds, creating high-pressure regions that are ideal for star formation. In these dense pockets, gas and dust come together to birth new stars, breathing fresh life into the galaxy.

In fact, the stars formed in these nurseries are often particularly spectacular. They tend to be more massive and brighter than typical stars, sometimes forming in clusters that light up the galaxy.

These regions of star formation not only contribute to the galaxy’s beauty but also play a crucial role in its ongoing evolution, shaping its structure and future.

The collisions may have far-reaching consequences, but they also help perpetuate the cycle of cosmic creation and renewal.

The slow dance of galaxies

Arp 107 is situated 465 million light-years from Earth in the constellation Leo Minor. This ongoing galaxy collision is far from a quick event. It unfolds over many centuries, slowly merging the galaxies.

As Arp 107 rebuilds, its current smiley appearance may transform into a new structure, equally captivating and intriguing for future astronomers.

The James Webb Space Telescope is the world’s most advanced space science observatory. Its powerful observations push the boundaries of what we know about the universe, including galactic evolution and star formation.

The Webb Telescope’s detailed observations of Arp 107 provide critical insights not only into this specific galactic collision but also into how galaxies evolve after such interactions.

With each new discovery, we get closer to unraveling the mysteries of galaxies across the universe, including their past, present, and future.

Image Credit: NASA and STScI

