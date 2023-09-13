Titanic galaxy cluster collision defies all current understanding of the universe

The recent discovery of a collision between two colossal galaxy clusters when the Universe was only half its current age defies established cosmological understanding. A new study by an international team of astronomers, inclusive of a physicist from the University of St Andrews, has put the standard theory of cosmology under intense scrutiny.

Standard cosmology in question

According to the Lambda-cold dark matter (ΛCDM) model, which has been the bedrock of cosmology, galaxies first take form before eventually merging into more expansive galaxy clusters. These colossal formations, as per this theory, should be a more recent phenomenon in the cosmic timeline.

However, the new study, which featured in the Astrophysical Journal, turns this belief on its head. The research highlights the high-speed collision of two massive galaxy clusters at a time when the Universe was just half its present age.

The enigmatic El Gordo galaxy cluster

Named “El Gordo” or “The Fat One” in Spanish, the cluster pair under observation boasts an incredible mass: approximately 2000 trillion times that of our Sun. Through meticulous observation using the Hubble Space Telescope, and in congruence with data from the James Webb Space Telescope, the study offers a much more accurate estimate of its mass.

The calculation method involved observing the distortion of light from distant galaxies due to El Gordo’s gravity, termed ‘weak lensing’. The current mass estimation reduces the uncertainty to a mere 10%.

Led by Elena Asencio, a Ph.D. student from the University of Bonn, the research also employed detailed simulations to ascertain the speed of the galactic collision.

Shaking the foundations of ΛCDM

The team’s deep dive into a vast ΛCDM simulation to locate analogous cluster pairs led to a startling realization. Based on the “lightcone tomography” method, which factors in the historical structure of more distant cosmic objects, the researchers found that El Gordo’s collision clashes sharply with the ΛCDM model. Even taking into account the uncertainties around El Gordo’s mass, the inconsistencies remain glaring.

Elena Asencio remarked, “While our earlier findings faced skepticism due to an updated mass estimation of El Gordo, the discrepancies with ΛCDM remain significant. Hundreds of simulations affirm that the observed high-speed collision of El Gordo is implausible under the ΛCDM model.”

One of the most challenging aspects of this discovery is simulating a collision resembling El Gordo’s within the ΛCDM framework. Such an event involving two gargantuan clusters nearing each other in the early universe is exceedingly rare.

Ripples beyond El Gordo

Moreover, El Gordo isn’t an isolated anomaly. Dr. Indranil Banik of St Andrews referenced the Bullet Cluster as another instance of a high-energy galactic collision that seems to contradict ΛCDM predictions.

Furthermore, numerous studies, bolstered by recent JWST data, indicate galaxies forming much faster than what ΛCDM forecasts.

Summing up the wider implications, Professor Pavel Kroupa from the University of Bonn and Charles University in Prague said, “Evidence is mounting that cosmic structures formed faster than ΛCDM anticipates. We’re actively probing other evidentiary lines for this.”

This curious discovery not only reshapes our understanding of cosmic events but also beckons a fresh approach to the way we understand the universe’s evolution.

More about galaxy clusters

Galaxy clusters stand as the Universe’s titanic assemblies, grouping together hundreds to thousands of galaxies in one space. Bound by the invisible chains of gravity, these clusters paint a vivid picture of the Universe’s scale and mystery.

What are galaxy clusters?

At their core, galaxy clusters house large elliptical galaxies. Spirals, other ellipticals, and a myriad of distant galaxies orbit around this core, creating a bustling cosmic city. Interspersed between these galaxies is dark matter, a substance we’ve yet to directly detect but recognize by the gravitational pull it exerts on visible matter.

Additionally, a faint X-ray glow often bathes galaxy clusters. This radiance originates from the scorching intergalactic gas, with temperatures soaring up to tens of millions of degrees, dwarfing even the sun’s surface heat.

Formation and significance

Born from the gravitational lure of dark matter, galaxy clusters have evolved over billions of years. Regions rich in dark matter attracted more material, gradually forming galaxies and eventually, grand clusters. Evidence of these early formations exists in the cosmic microwave background radiation, the Universe’s oldest observable light.

Studying these clusters offers invaluable insights into the Universe’s past. They house galaxies of varying ages, some nearly as old as time itself. Through them, we can journey back into the Universe’s early chapters.

Furthermore, their rich dark matter content serves as a lens to study this enigmatic substance, especially when it magnifies the light of objects lying behind the clusters.

Galactic evolution and clusters

Within these clusters, galaxies evolve under powerful gravitational forces. As some galaxies travel through the hot intergalactic medium, they may lose their cool gas, halting their star formation in a process called ‘ram-pressure stripping’. This interaction underlines the clusters’ role in shaping galactic destinies.

In summary, galaxy clusters, as the Universe’s most massive known structures, offer a profound glimpse into cosmic history, dark matter’s role, and the intricate dance of galaxies. With advancing technology, we anticipate unveiling even deeper secrets hidden within these celestial gatherings.

—

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

—

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.