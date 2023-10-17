What drives the Great Atlantic Sargassum Belt?

In the last decade, the Atlantic Ocean has witnessed the emergence of an unusual phenomenon: the Great Atlantic Sargassum Belt (GASB), a colossal expanse of Sargassum algae stretching across the ocean surface. While Sargassum has historically provided vital habitats for marine life, its recent, inexplicable proliferation is causing havoc for Caribbean ecosystems, economies, and human health.

Now, researchers have made significant strides in understanding the nutrient dynamics feeding this macroalgal explosion, findings that could transform our approach to managing and predicting the seasonal swathes of seaweed.

Key to Sargassum’s rapid proliferation

According to a recent study, the secret behind the GASB’s growth could lie in its nutrient composition. Researchers discovered unusually high nitrogen and phosphorus levels in the Sargassum tissue, nutrients indicative of a flourishing algae population.

These findings challenge previous assumptions and direct attention to the nutrient sources fueling this seaweed bloom.

“Biogeochemical fingerprinting” the Sargassum belt

The study suggests that nutrient “fingerprinting” could be instrumental in identifying these sources. By analyzing patterns in the nitrogen and phosphorus composition across the GASB, scientists can trace the nutrients back to their origins.

These could range from river discharges, like those from the Amazon and Congo rivers, to other marine processes such as upwelling, vertical mixing, and atmospheric deposition. However, the precise causes and control mechanisms of the GASB remain elusive.

Dennis McGillicuddy, Jr., Senior Scientist at the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI) and lead author of the study, emphasizes the gravity of the situation.

“In its traditional environment, Sargassum is an ecological boon. But its current, overwhelming abundance in the Atlantic is proving detrimental. Identifying the elevated nutrient levels in the GASB provides us with an opportunity to trace these elements back to their sources,” McGillicuddy explains.

The arsenic complication

Another critical aspect of the study is the identification of significant arsenic levels in the Sargassum tissue, indicating potential phosphorus limitation. This revelation not only affects marine life but also has far-reaching implications for coastal communities battered by Sargassum inundations.

Peter Morton, a co-author of the study from Texas A&M University, underscores the practical implications of these findings. “Our research highlights the potential enrichment of arsenic in Sargassum, depending on its growth conditions. This poses a considerable challenge in handling the biomass that washes ashore and necessitates cautious and informed decision-making by the affected communities,” Morton advises.

Controlling Sargassum seaweed belts

Given the multifaceted threats posed by the Sargassum inundations, the study advocates for expanded research initiatives. A deeper understanding of the GASB’s underlying physical, biological, and chemical drivers is essential. This knowledge would not only enhance prediction accuracy but also equip authorities with the necessary information to devise effective mitigation strategies.

Reflecting on his personal encounters with Sargassum, McGillicuddy recalls its allure during fishing trips with his grandfather. “It was an oasis in the oceanic desert,” he reminisces. “Now, with the oceanographic changes triggering these super-blooms, there’s an urgent need for scientific inquiry, not just out of academic interest, but to formulate practical solutions for society.”

Emphasizing the need for interdisciplinary collaboration, co-author Brian Lapointe, a renowned authority on Sargassum at Florida Atlantic University, commends the integrative nature of their research. “This study underscores the importance of interdisciplinary teams in addressing complex oceanographic phenomena, especially in our current era of rapid environmental change,” Lapointe notes.

Funding and support

The investigative endeavor, marking a significant leap in our comprehension of the GASB, was made possible by the support from several institutions.

Funding was generously provided by the National Science Foundation, the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences, WHOI, the Isham Family Charitable Fund, the State of Florida, and NASA.

This collaborative financial effort underlines the global importance of studying and addressing the challenges posed by the Great Atlantic Sargassum Belt.

Sargassum samples of opportunity were obtained on the U.S. GO-SHIP lines A20.

More about Sargassum

Sargassum, a genus of brown macroalgae (seaweed) prevalent in tropical oceans worldwide, often draws attention for its unique ecological role and, more recently, for its involvement in environmental challenges.

Characteristics and habitat

Sargassum thrives in open ocean environments, notably in the Sargasso Sea, a region in the North Atlantic Ocean surrounded by ocean currents. These free-floating algae prefer warm, nutrient-rich waters, where they form extensive mats or “islands” on the ocean surface.

Ecological importance of Sargassum

Sargassum creates a thriving marine habitat, supporting diverse ocean life. It serves as a refuge, breeding ground, and feeding area for various species, including fish, sea turtles, and birds. This seaweed’s complex structure offers shelter to juvenile marine species, thereby nurturing a vibrant ecosystem and contributing to biodiversity.

Sargassum applications

Humans have recognized the utility of Sargassum for centuries. It finds use in agricultural fertilizers, herbal medicines, and even as a food source in some cultures. Its ability to absorb heavy metals also highlights Sargassum’s potential in environmental remediation efforts.

Sargassum blooms and belts

However, Sargassum poses significant ecological challenges when it proliferates uncontrollably. Massive Sargassum blooms, often propelled by ocean currents and nutrient influxes from agricultural runoffs or upwelling, lead to extensive stranding events on beaches. These occurrences, known as the Great Atlantic Sargassum Belt, disrupt coastal ecosystems, tourism, and local economies.

Managing the Sargassum belt

Active strategies are imperative to manage Sargassum overgrowth. Researchers and environmentalists are striving to predict bloom patterns, understand the contributing environmental factors, and mitigate the adverse impacts on coastal communities. These efforts include the conversion of beached Sargassum into usable products, such as biofuels, thereby turning an ecological challenge into an opportunity.

In summary, while Sargassum plays a crucial role in marine ecosystems, its recent explosive growth underscores the delicate balance of oceanic environments. Ongoing research and innovative management strategies stand as humanity’s collective response to preserving the oceans while tackling the challenges posed by these enigmatic floating forests.

This full study was published in the journal Nature.

—

