While in deep sleep, humans can subconsciously respond to verbal communication

Traditionally, sleep is considered a phase where the body and mind disconnect from the world. Yet, a fascinating study from the Paris Brain Institute has demonstrated that this boundary between wakefulness and sleep might be more permeable than previously believed.

The study, led by prominent researchers Delphine Oudiette, Isabelle Arnulf, and Lionel Naccache, has revealed that during certain stages of sleep, individuals can “communicate” by detecting and responding to verbal cues.

Specifically, these sleepers could discern spoken information from a human voice and respond by contracting their facial muscles. Such astonishing results suggest the possibility of “windows of connection” to the external world during sleep.

Potential applications for sleep communication

This research opens up exciting avenues for future exploration. One potential application is the development of standardized communication protocols with individuals while they sleep.

This can provide deeper insights into the mental activities that occur during different sleep phases. Moreover, it promises a new tool to probe the cognitive processes that shape both standard and atypical sleep patterns.

Understanding the complexity of sleep

Lionel Naccache, a leading neurologist and neuroscientist involved in the study, highlights the intricate nature of sleep. “Our research has taught us that wakefulness and sleep are not stable states: on the contrary, we can describe them as a mosaic of conscious and seemingly unconscious moments,” he explains.

Such insights are critical for understanding certain sleep-related disorders, as mentioned by Isabelle Arnulf. Disorders like sleepwalking, sleep paralysis, hallucinations, and feelings of perpetual wakefulness or sleep with eyes open can be associated with these intermediate states.

Studying sleep communication

The study’s methodology went beyond traditional physiological indicators like brainwaves. While tools like electroencephalography (EEG) provide valuable data, they often fall short in painting a complete picture of a sleeper’s mental state.

Delphine Oudiette emphasizes the need for more precise physiological measures. To achieve this, the research team recruited both ordinary sleepers and individuals with narcolepsy — a condition characterized by uncontrollable daytime sleepiness. The choice of narcoleptics was strategic; they frequently experience lucid dreams and can quickly enter REM sleep.

In the experiment, participants were instructed to nap and were subsequently given a “lexical decision” test. In this test, a human voice would pronounce real and fictitious words, with the participants required to react through facial expressions.

Using polysomnography, a comprehensive tool that monitors various physiological parameters, the team found astonishing results. Isabelle Arnulf notes, “Most of the participants, whether narcoleptic or not, responded correctly to verbal stimuli while remaining asleep.”

Increased brain activity

In-depth analysis of the collected data revealed that it was possible to predict when these windows of connection to the external world would open. Such moments were characterized by increased brain activity and other physiological signs typically linked with rich cognitive activity.

Naccache further elaborates on the significance of their findings for lucid dreamers, stating that such individuals might possess enhanced awareness to both their inner and outer worlds.

Sleep communication needs more research

The findings raise various questions that warrant further exploration. Future research could delve into the link between the frequency of these windows and the quality of sleep. Additionally, there’s potential for these findings to be used in treating certain sleep disorders or even aiding in learning processes.

Delphine Oudiette envisions advanced neuroimaging techniques, like magnetoencephalography and intracranial brain activity recording, as pivotal tools in future investigations.

This research from the Paris Brain Institute compels a potential reevaluation of our understanding of sleep. Far from a passive state, sleep might be an active phase, brimming with consciousness, and more connected to our surroundings than we ever thought possible.

The full study was published in the journal Nature Neuroscience.

