Why do delicate roses have such harsh prickles?

When was the last time that you felt the sting of a rose’s prickle? Did you know that these thorns could reveal astonishing secrets about plant evolution?

Evolution and roses prickles

Roses, nightshades, eggplants, and even certain rice crops have a mutual, rather prickly feature – they sport protrusions, technically known as prickles.

These prickles have been intriguing researchers and even hopeless romantics for ages due to their ubiquity across vastly different plant species. How is it that an adaptation as unique as prickles could evolve independently in such unrelated species?

Enter James Satterlee, a postdoc researcher at Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory (CSHL). Along with his colleagues, Satterlee takes us on an enlightening journey into the heart of this botanical enigma.

Roses, eggplants and nightshades

Satterlee’s journey into the world of plant prickles began during a tour of a field, managed by his advisor, Professor & HHMI Investigator Zachary Lippman, where hundreds of nightshades were grown. He soon found himself marveling at the striking prickly features of many of these nightshades and decided to dig deeper.

Joining forces with scientists in Spain, Satterlee launched an analysis of eggplants that led him to a gene family known as LONELY GUY (LOG).

These genes, typically associated with promoting cell division and expansion, presented a surprising twist when certain LOG mutations were discovered to also eliminate prickles in eggplants.

Could LOG-related genes be the key to understanding how prickles emerge and disappear across various plant species over millions of years?

Global collaboration to decode roses prickles

Eager to answer this question, Satterlee, Lippman and their team started to sieve through previously published studies, reaching out to collaborators worldwide.

The investigation extended from studying specimens at the New York Botanical Garden to using genome editing techniques at Cornell University to eliminate prickles in desert raisins, an Australian native berry.

The researchers even collaborated with a colleague in France to suppress prickles in roses.

The LOG-ical conclusion

After a thorough investigation, the team established an association between prickles and LOG-related genes in about 20 different species.

This major finding not only opens up the potential to engineer prickle-free plants but also significantly contributes to our understanding of convergent evolution – a concept explaining how unrelated species independently develop similar traits.

“You’re really asking about life in general – evolution of traits,” said Lippman. “How do they emerge? How are they modified? What are the underlying mechanisms? What can we learn about things we take for granted?”

Implications for agriculture

The implications of this research extend far beyond the realm of botanical curiosity. By understanding the genetic basis for prickles, scientists can potentially engineer crops that are not only more palatable but also less challenging to harvest.

Imagine a world where eggplants grow without their prickly exterior, making them more accessible to consumers and reducing the wear-and-tear on agricultural workers.

Furthermore, this research could enhance biodiversity in agricultural systems by allowing for the cultivation of a wider variety of crops without the fear of prickly deterrents, promoting both ecological balance and food security.

Bridging science and rose prickles

At the heart of this exploration of prickles lies a profound human connection to nature. The story of plant evolution is not merely about survival; it is a narrative that inspires awe and wonder about the complexity of life itself.

As we uncover the intricate mechanisms behind such features, we foster a deeper appreciation for the diversity of the natural world.

Furthermore, the journey of scientists like Satterlee serves as a reminder of the collaborative spirit that embodies scientific inquiry – a synergy that crosses borders and disciplines, ultimately enriching our understanding of life.

Through this lens, we are encouraged to consider not only the scientific implications but also the ethical and cultural dimensions of our interactions with the botanical world.

Growing future opportunities

What does this mean for us? Apart from the obvious convenience for gardeners spared from the pricks of rose thorns, this discovery could potentially introduce us to new fruit varieties, like the desert raisins, in our local supermarkets.

At the very least, next time you snag your hand on a thorn, you’ll appreciate the rich evolutionary history it represents.

The study is published in the journal Science.

