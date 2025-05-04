Why omega-3 deficiency is rising worldwide

Omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids are essential for many body functions. These nutrients help keep our eyes, brains, and hearts in good shape. However, experts warn that omega-3 deficiency is on the rise in many places.

“This has serious and widespread health implications,” said Timothy Ciesielski, a research scientist in the Department of Population and Quantitative Health Sciences at Case Western Reserve University’s School of Medicine.

Why omega-3 matters

Many medical studies suggest that getting enough omega-3 can support cardiovascular health and reduce certain chronic issues. Research also points to potential benefits for mood and cognitive functions in adults.

These fatty acids help cells perform their tasks, especially in the brain. Without them, key processes can suffer, which could affect memory, vision, and other important functions.

A balanced diet once gave humans enough of these nutrients. Modern eating patterns are often packed with foods that push aside healthy fats and upset the body’s balance of omega-6 and omega-3.

Omega-3 deficiency affects most people

“Our current food systems are not providing enough uncontaminated omega-3,” said Ciesielski.

A recent analysis led by Ciesielski found that 85% of populations studied lack adequate omega-3, partly because of rising ocean temperatures, pollution, and heavy fishing.

Higher ocean temperatures alter certain marine organisms, leading to fewer beneficial fats in fish. Growing concerns about overharvesting seal the deal for many coastal communities that once relied on healthy catches.

Pollutants in rivers and seas also pose a threat. When fish carry toxins, people miss out on a clean source of omega-3, and producers often scale back fishing to address safety worries.

How climate change makes it worse

Rising ocean temperatures are already lowering the amount of omega-3 that marine life produces. As algae adapt to warmer waters, they reduce the fats in their cells, which means fewer omega-3s move up the food chain into fish.

This process, called homeoviscous adaptation, is driven purely by temperature. Add ocean acidification and overfishing to the mix, and we’re facing a future with even less omega-3 in our diets unless major changes are made.

Fighting omega-3 deficiency

Some regions still manage to maintain better levels of these fatty acids by focusing on ocean-based diets. They also protect their waters and wildlife, which can help preserve fish stocks in the long run.

Experts suggest that balancing omega-6 and omega-3 in the diet is crucial for minimizing health risks. That means dialing down on foods with higher omega-6 and boosting intake of fish, plants, or supplements rich in omega-3.

Scientists also encourage strong pollution controls to help keep marine foods safer. Such measures may improve trust in fish-based diets and give people the confidence to eat these sources of healthy fats.

New ways to move forward

“Everyone should have the right to uncontaminated omega-3s in their diet,” said Ciesielski. Public health officials believe that ocean protection and mindful fishing can help.

Alternate sources like purslane can offer plant-based long-chain omega-3 for communities without enough fish. This type of solution could also remove the problem of mercury or other contaminants that come from polluted waters.

Some experts see a need for global cooperation to ensure fair distribution of fish and other marine resources. Strengthening agreements on fishing quotas might help keep supply levels stable.

Why supplements aren’t enough

While omega-3 supplements are widely available in pharmacies and grocery stores, they aren’t a full solution. Most people in low- and middle-income countries can’t access or afford high-quality supplements regularly.

Even when supplements are available, many contain oxidized fats or trace contaminants that reduce their effectiveness.⁶ This makes food-based solutions not only more practical but also safer for long-term health.

Reducing omega-3 deficiency

Smarter farming practices and innovative aquaculture approaches might also bridge the gap. Researchers say that if we reduce omega-6 in processed foods, people will have more room for omega-3 from local and international sources.

Consumers can push for better product labeling, so they know exactly what they’re getting. Educating the public about safe fish consumption and sustainable fishing methods may also help preserve the supply.

Some nutrition experts argue that if more people realize how crucial these nutrients are, governments might adjust policies in favor of cleaner seas. The bigger goal is to make sure no one is left behind.

Omega-3 deficiency goes beyond a single nation. It touches food systems, environmental health, and social fairness all at once.

Many experts hope that practical changes and renewed focus will lead to better omega-3 access for everyone.

The study is published in the journal AJPM Focus.

