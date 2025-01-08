Wild mushrooms contain substances that improve sleep, mood and cognitive health

Wild mushrooms, especially those found in local forests, have sparked a lot of curiosity among nutrition enthusiasts. Some of these mushrooms contain amino acids and antioxidants that support human health.

Researchers have now focused on one specific amino acid, tryptophan, which our bodies use to produce molecules linked to mood and sleep regulation.

Although we often hear that dairy products and turkey are good sources of this substance, certain wild mushrooms may also be worthy contenders.

Mushrooms in everyday diet

Growing consumer interest in nutrient-rich and sustainable foods has encouraged scientists to look more closely at mushrooms.

Many regions of the United States enjoy mushroom-based dishes, but consumers in Europe and North Africa have also increased their mushroom consumption.

The quest for these nutritional benefits has led to new methods of extracting and measuring key mushroom components, including amino acids.

Alejandro R. López, a scientist from the University of Cádiz in Spain, has carried out several studies to extract and measure tryptophan content and antioxidant activity in wild mushrooms.

Exploring tryptophan

Tryptophan is crucial because our bodies cannot produce it on their own. It supports the production of serotonin, the chemical that influences our mood, and melatonin, a substance tied to daily sleep patterns.

Experts have paid special attention to this amino acid in mushrooms due to its potential to assist with healthy cell function and oxidative stress.



“The concentrations ranged from 0.042 mg/g to 0.742 mg/g,” claimed López, where he and the team explained their examination of how the natural extracts from mushrooms could support the body’s own defenses.

The approach that made a difference

Previous efforts to measure tryptophan sometimes involved large volumes of harsh solvents or high heat that could degrade heat-sensitive compounds.

Recently, investigators adopted ultrasound-assisted extraction with a milder temperature (77 °F, 25 °C) and a moderate amount of ethanol.

This choice used fewer harmful chemicals, made the process faster, and preserved the delicate nature of the bioactive substances.

They also adjusted factors like the amplitude of the ultrasound probe and the duration of sonication. This method was developed using a statistical design called Box-Behnken, which guided the research team in finding the sweet spot for extraction.

Wild mushroom extracts

A separate part of the project looked at each mushroom’s ability to scavenge free radicals. Two common tests, DPPH and ABTS, measured antioxidant capacity in percentages.

Some mushrooms showed around 17.7%, while others reached up to 71.6%. Meanwhile, a range of 7.2% to 24.9% emerged for the ABTS test.

Another area of investigation considered how effectively these mushrooms might help slow the activity of acetylcholinesterase (AChE).

This enzyme is tied to neurological changes in aging conditions. The samples tested offered inhibition percentages between 13.1% and 49.8%.

Researchers compared their findings with other documented values for similar mushrooms. Some species, especially those in the Lactarius genus, had strong antioxidant readings and moderate to notable AChE-inhibitory activity.

These signs hint that the mushrooms in question may be valuable as dietary options that help maintain normal nervous system activity.

Human health and wild mushrooms

While these results spark fresh ideas about mushrooms and tryptophan, more steps are necessary. Cell and animal research could add depth to these findings, especially regarding the link between mushroom-derived tryptophan and aging-related conditions.

Another helpful move would be to see if preparation methods, such as cooking or drying, affect tryptophan levels in ways that matter for daily intake.

For the time being, the data supports the notion that certain wild mushrooms may serve as a suitable dietary source of tryptophan, alongside antioxidant compounds.

They are also appealing for those looking to expand food choices that align with healthy diets. These mushrooms display interesting properties that might benefit individuals curious about options to support cognitive well-being.

The full study is published in the journal Food Chemistry.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–