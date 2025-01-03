Wildfire activity surged during Ice Age climate shifts

What if the frozen heart of Antarctica held secrets of a fiery past? A new study investigating ancient methane trapped in Antarctic ice has uncovering a shocking link between Ice Age wildfires and abrupt climate upheavals.

The findings highlight the interplay between wildfire surges, shifting rainfall patterns, and global temperature changes, and offers crucial insights into the dynamics of climate change.

Determining Ice Age climate trends

Ice cores from Antarctica act like time capsules. Tiny air bubbles that were formed thousands of years ago are locked inside the ancient ice.

These bubbles contain atmospheric gases from the past that offer scientists a window into Earth’s historical climate conditions. By analyzing the air bubbles in these cores, researchers can trace changes in the planet’s climate over millennia.

The study focused on a specific ice core from the Western Antarctic Ice Sheet Divide, which provides a detailed climate record spanning 67,000 years. This ice core is unique because it comes from a region with a high annual snowfall rate.

While this limits how far back in time the record can go, when compared to other cores, the frequent snowfall ensured that more ice accumulated each year. This denser accumulation allows for a more detailed, year-by-year record of past climates.

“Because this ice is in a place where the annual snowfall rate is high, the record doesn’t go back as far in time as other ice cores, but you get more ice for each year, and you can better see the detail in those years,” explained Edward Brook, a paleoclimatologist from Oregon State University, and a co-author of the study.

Methane spikes, wildfires and Ice Age climate

Previous studies have shown that methane, a potent greenhouse gas, spiked during abrupt climate changes, known as Dansgaard-Oeschger and Heinrich events, roughly 11,000 years ago. These events were marked by rapid temperature shifts and changes in tropical rainfall patterns.

“These spikes were notable because of how quickly the methane levels changed during these periods,” said lead author Ben Riddell-Young. He used a specialized system to extract air from the ice samples and analyze the isotopic composition of methane, which reveals its sources.

The findings suggest that wildfire emissions likely caused these methane surges. The study is the first to establish a direct link between abrupt climate events and wildfire activity during the Ice Age.

“This study showed that the planet experienced these short, sudden episodes of burning, and they happened at the same time as these other big climate shifts,” Brook explained.

Cascading effects of wildfire activity

According to the study, abrupt climate changes triggered cascading events during the Ice Age, including increased wildfire activity.

“It probably went something like: Ocean currents slowed down or sped up rapidly, the northern hemisphere cooled or warmed rapidly, and then this caused abrupt shifts in tropical rainfall that led to increased drought and fire,” Riddell-Young explained.

These findings shed light on the potential impact of shifting climate patterns on global ecosystems, particularly during periods of rapid change.

Implications for modern climate challenges

The research carries important implications for understanding today’s climate dynamics. Modern climate change could similarly amplify wildfire activity as temperature rises and rainfall patterns shift.

“This research shows that we may not be properly considering how wildfire activity might change as the climate warms and rainfall patterns shift,” Riddell-Young said.

Burning produces carbon dioxide, another greenhouse gas, which further contributes to climate warming. “Understanding what this burning really means for the carbon cycle is one of the places the research is headed next,” noted Brook.

Future research directions

While this study opens new avenues for understanding the Ice Age and its climate history, more research is needed to assess the broader implications of ancient wildfire activity. These insights can inform strategies to mitigate and adapt to modern climate challenges.

The study was supported by the National Science Foundation (NSF) and involved contributions from researchers at several institutions, including the University of Bern, British Antarctic Survey, and the University of Colorado, Boulder.

By analyzing ancient methane, scientists continue to uncover critical connections between past and present climate systems, emphasizing the interconnectedness of global ecosystems and the urgency of addressing today’s climate challenges.

The study is published in the journal Nature.

