Wind farms require far less land than previously believed

Decision-makers have hesitated to embrace wind farms despite their affordability and renewable nature. This reluctance stems from the belief that wind farms require vast tracts of land. This is especially notable when compared to fossil fuel-driven power plants.
However, researchers at McGill University conducted a remarkable study revealing that this belief may be based on outdated information.
The research, the largest of its kind, examined nearly 320 wind farms across the U.S. Subsequently, findings published in the journal Environmental Science and Technology reveal a significant discrepancy in the way researchers calculate land use for wind farms.
Typically, the entire area of a wind farm is considered dedicated to wind energy. In reality, infrastructure like turbines and roads only occupy about 5% of the land. The majority of the space continues to support other uses, predominantly agriculture.
By placing wind turbines on land that already has roads and infrastructure, such as agricultural fields, the setup for wind energy becomes significantly more efficient.
Utilizing existing structures minimizes the need for additional space and construction, streamlining the process and reducing the environmental footprint.
As a result, these wind farms are about seven times more land-efficient when it comes to producing energy per square meter.
This level of efficiency is in stark contrast to the efficiency of wind farms established on newly developed sites, where the entire area must be adapted or built from scratch, requiring more land and resources for a comparable amount of energy production.
“The land use of wind farms has often been viewed as one of the major hurdles to wind development,” said Sarah Jordaan, an associate professor in the Department of Civil Engineering at McGill and the senior author of the study.
She highlighted that the study’s analysis of nearly 16,000 wind turbines in the western U.S. showed “gas-fired generation offers no real benefits in terms of lesser land use when you consider the infrastructure, including all the wells, pipelines, and roads associated with the natural gas supply chain.”
This research also broke new ground by integrating geographic information systems (GIS) with machine learning.
Subsequently, researchers developed a deep learning model trained on nearly 2,000 images of wind farms. These images were from the American portion of the Western Interconnection.
This advanced model assessed various factors like turbine placement and the age of the infrastructure, providing a more detailed understanding of the land directly impacted by wind energy facilities.
“The method we have developed is potentially usable for future assessments of various energy technologies,” Jordaan added.
“It sets the stage for the first consistent comparisons of environmental sustainability across different energy technologies in future, which is crucial for energy systems planning aimed at achieving net zero emissions,” she concluded.
Wind farms offer several significant advantages beyond their minimal land use, contributing broadly to environmental sustainability and economic benefits. Here are some key advantages:
These benefits make wind farms a crucial component of a sustainable energy future, addressing environmental, economic, and social goals.
In summary, the McGill University-led study revolutionizes our understanding of wind farm land use, debunking the misconception that wind power requires extensive land compared to fossil fuel-driven power plants.
By combining GIS data with machine learning models, the researchers provide a more accurate assessment of the land directly impacted by wind infrastructure.
This innovative approach highlights the efficiency of wind power and paves the way for consistent comparisons of environmental sustainability across various energy technologies.
As decision-makers consider investments in renewable energy, this research offers valuable insights that can guide informed decision-making and effective energy systems planning, ultimately contributing to a more sustainable future.
The full study was published in the journal Environmental Science & Technology.
