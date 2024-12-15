Women who were born prematurely are more prone to suicide

Premature birth, though a medical marvel in survival, brings unique challenges. Premature babies, often the tiniest among us, face an elevated risk of health and life challenges. Not only do they have a slightly higher risk of illness-related mortality, but they also face a higher likelihood of death from road traffic accidents, substance abuse, and suicide.

These insights come from a major Nordic study led by Professor Kari Risnes at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU).

The study analyzed the birth data and causes of death for nearly 37,000 individuals aged 15 to 50, who were born prematurely across Norway, Sweden, Denmark, and Finland.

One particular finding surprised researchers: prematurely born women have a significantly higher risk of dying from suicide than those born at full term.

Suicide risk in women born prematurely

The study revealed that women born 7 to 17 weeks prematurely have an 80% higher risk of dying by suicide when compared to individuals born at full term.

Interestingly, this heightened risk was not observed in prematurely born men. This finding challenges conventional statistics where men dominate suicide rates globally, including in Norway and Europe.

“We don’t know why premature[ly born] women now turn out to be at almost the same level [as men],” said Professor Risnes, an expert in paediatric epidemiology at NTNU.

Prematurely born individuals, regardless of gender, often carry what Risnes refers to as “extra baggage.” These challenges can include mental health issues, social difficulties, and vulnerability to certain diseases.

While many prematurely born individuals thrive, these underlying risks persist throughout their lives.

Premature babies: Lifetime of vulnerability

Premature birth, defined as birth before 37 weeks of gestation, affects about 6% of the population. Advances in neonatal care have significantly increased survival rates for these infants.

Today, more than 80% of babies born from 28 weeks survive. However, survival often comes with long-term health and social challenges.

“Survival rates have really increased, but some people born prematurely require more follow-up, and they need everyone around them to understand that they might experience challenges,” said Risnes.

Previous studies have shown that prematurely born individuals are more susceptible to heart disease, chronic pulmonary conditions, diabetes, and mental disorders.

These vulnerabilities may stem partly from lower cognitive functions, which encompass decision-making, memory, and behavioral regulation.

Unnatural deaths and gender differences

For young people, external causes such as road traffic accidents, suicide, and substance abuse are the leading causes of death.

Men generally have a threefold higher risk of these sudden, violent deaths than women. However, the Nordic study uncovered a startling exception: women born prematurely exhibit suicide rates that are comparable to those of men in the general population.

“The day we saw these girls right up here at the top of the graphs together with the boys, I must say, we were very surprised,” said Risnes. “We checked and double-checked to make sure, so we are confident the findings are reliable.”

While the reasons remain unclear, this revelation highlights the need for further investigation into the specific vulnerabilities of prematurely born girls.

Premature birth and suicide rates

Interestingly, the study highlighted differences among the Nordic countries. For example, young Swedish women born prematurely have suicide rates similar to men.

In Denmark, however, suicide rates among prematurely born individuals are lower, with Danish men’s rates aligning with those of Swedish, Finnish, and Norwegian women.

Prematurely born Finnish men showed higher vulnerability to fatal road traffic accidents and substance abuse deaths.

These disparities suggest that cultural, healthcare, or societal factors may also influence outcomes for prematurely born individuals.

Need for early detection and support

Despite their unique challenges, many prematurely born children and young adults go unnoticed by healthcare systems and schools.

“We feel compelled to delve deeper,” said Risnes. The researchers emphasize the need to identify these vulnerabilities early and ensure adequate follow-up and support.

The current Norwegian guidelines for premature infant follow-up, last updated in 2007, only cover children up to the age of five.

However, challenges often emerge later in life, particularly when children start school. “That is when parents feel they need support the most,” said Risnes.

Accepting premature birth and suicide risks

Risnes acknowledges that this research could stigmatize prematurely born individuals, which is a concern. However, she emphasizes the importance of understanding these findings to promote greater acceptance of individual differences.

“Perhaps we, as researchers, can also help highlight that we all have strengths and vulnerabilities. In this way, we can contribute to society better understanding and accepting that people are different,” she said.

The findings from this study mark an essential step in understanding the long-term vulnerabilities associated with premature birth.

The researchers aim to update guidelines and provide more tailored support to individuals who were born prematurely. Further studies are necessary to uncover why prematurely born women are at such a high risk of suicide and to explore interventions that can mitigate this risk.

As medical advances continue to improve survival rates for premature babies, society must ensure that these individuals receive the support they need in order to thrive throughout their lives.

The study is published in the journal BMC Medicine.

