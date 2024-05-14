Would you trust a robot to look after your cat?

A recent research project called Cat Royale suggests that building trust between cats and robots involves more than just a well-designed machine. The environment where the robot operates plays a crucial role, impacting a cat’s comfort level.

Additionally, positive human interaction can significantly influence a cat’s acceptance of robotic companionship. These findings highlight the importance of considering both technological design and social factors when introducing robots into a cat’s life.

Cat Royale

Cat Royale, an award-winning research project, resulted from collaboration between University of Nottingham scientists and Blast Theory artists. This project crafted a “multispecies world.” In it, three cats lived with a robotic arm. They coexisted for six hours each day across twelve days.

The primary aim of this project was to delve into the ways in which cats develop trust with robots in their environment. By documenting the interactions between the feline participants and the robotic arm, researchers aimed to uncover insights into the factors that influence feline-robot trust dynamics.

The Cat Royale installation debuted at the World Science Festival in Brisbane, Australia. It continues to tour various locations. This installation fascinates audiences by blending art and science in a unique way.

More than just robotic engineering

A recently published study sheds light on some surprising findings. It turns out that designing the robot and its interactions isn’t enough. The design of the environment in which the robot operates, and the role of humans in that environment, are just as important.

“At first glance, the project is about designing a robot to enrich the lives of a family of cats by playing with them,” said Professor Steve Benford, who led the research. “Under the surface, however, it explores the question of what it takes to trust a robot to look after our loved ones and potentially ourselves.”

Robot arm and the playful cats

The robotic arm at the heart of Cat Royale engaged the feline participants through a variety of playful interactions, including dragging a toy mouse, dangling a feather “bird,” and dispensing treats. An integrated AI system observed the cats’ reactions, learning their preferences and tailoring play sessions accordingly.

However, the research team’s focus extended beyond the robotic arm itself. Recognizing the importance of the environment, they meticulously designed the enclosure to cater to the cats’ instincts. This included safe observation spaces, strategically placed hiding spots for playful interactions, and decorations that served both as visual enrichment and aids for the robot’s computer vision system.

Suitable environment for robot-cat interaction

The implications of this research are intriguing. Designing robots involves interior design as well as engineering and AI. If you want to introduce robots into your home to look after your loved ones, then you will likely need to redesign your home.

“As we learned through Cat Royale, creating a multispecies system – where cats, robots, and humans are all accounted for – takes more than just designing the robot,” said Eike Schneiders, an assistant professor in the Mixed Reality Lab at the University of Nottingham.

“We had to ensure animal wellbeing at all times, while simultaneously ensuring that the interactive installation engaged the (human) audiences around the world,” noted Eike Schneiders, a researcher involved in the project.

Human touch and future directions

The research also highlighted the importance of human involvement in areas like breakdown recovery, animal welfare, and audience engagement. In other words, even in a world of advanced robots, the human touch remains essential.

Cat Royale is more than just a fascinating experiment. It’s a glimpse into the future of human-robot interaction. As we move towards a world where robots play a more significant role in our lives, understanding the nuances of trust and the importance of environmental design will be crucial.

So, would you trust a robot to look after your cat? Perhaps, but only if you’re willing to give your home a robot-friendly makeover. And remember, even the most advanced robot can’t replace the warmth and understanding of a human caregiver.

The research paper was presented at the annual Computer-Human Conference (CHI’24), where it won best paper.

