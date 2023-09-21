 Yawning evolved as a mechanism for threat detection • Earth.com
Yawning
09-21-2023

Yawning evolved as a mechanism for threat detection

Earth.com staff writer

The reason humans and other animals yawn has long been a mystery. Now, a team of scientists led by the State University of New York (SUNY) has argued that yawning might have evolved to make us more vigilant to threats.

Group vigilance

According to the experts, yawning has evolved as a signal to the group that one of its members is tired. When noticing this signal, other group members become more alert to cover for the tired – and thus more vulnerable – member of the group.

“The group vigilance hypothesis proposes that seeing someone yawn should trigger neurocognitive changes to enhance the vigilance of the observer as a means of compensating for the reduced alertness of the yawner,” the authors explained. 

“The tendency to be attuned to, and affected by, the yawns of others may have evolved due to the outcome this had on enhancing survival within groups.”

How the research was conducted 

To test this hypothesis, the researchers investigated whether seeing other people yawn could improve the detection of lions – which were most probably a common threat to the survival of humans during evolutionary history – compared to impalas, a species of antelope that would not have posed a significant danger to our ancestors.

The experts enrolled 27 participants who were first showed videos of people either yawning or with neutral facial expressions. 

Afterwards, in a random order, the researchers repeatedly showed the participants pictures of either a lion or an impala alongside a variety of other distracting images and asked them to find the target animal.

What the researchers learned 

“Following exposure to people yawning, participants were faster at detecting lions and slower in their search of impala,” the authors reported.

These findings are consistent with those from a previous study conducted by the same university in which the researchers discovered that seeing someone yawn increases the ability to detect snakes. 

By replicating the experiments with a different animal, the scientists were able to provide evidence that this effect was not specific to snakes, but occurs similarly across different contexts.

Confirming the findings

“Replications are important to ensure that the original findings were not spurious or due to some chance events or statistical anomalies. When we are able to replicate previous experiments, as we have done here, we gain confidence that the findings represent true effects,” said Andrew Gallup, a professor of Biopsychology and Evolutionary Behavioral Sciences at SUNY, who was involved in both studies.

“In this case, we also wanted to replicate the previous study to ensure that the effects observed in the original study were not due to the specific type of stimulus used (i.e., snakes).”

“By performing a conceptual replication, we show that seeing other people yawn enhances threat detection, i.e., it improves vigilance, across different contexts.”

The study is published in the journal Evolutionary Behavioral Sciences.

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

—-

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

RELATED NEWS
09-21-2023
Marine mammals in the US are highly vulnerable to climate change
09-21-2023
NASA mission to stop asteroid Bennu collision comes to spectacular end on Sunday
09-21-2023
Asteroid impact that killed the dinosaurs sparked two years of darkness
09-21-2023
Global deforestation crisis: How can we stop massive forest losses?
09-21-2023
Yawning evolved as a mechanism for threat detection
09-21-2023
New virus discovered in the deepest part of the ocean
09-21-2023
Artificial sweeteners linked to higher risk of depression
09-20-2023
Monkeys use more scent markings to combat human noise pollution
09-20-2023
Almost everyone in Europe breathes toxic air
09-20-2023
New Hubble image captures two merging galaxies in Arp 107
09-20-2023
What triggers the release of breast milk in mothers?
09-20-2023
When do infants gain conscious awareness?
News coming your way
The biggest news about our planet delivered to you each day
logo
About Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Site Map
Staff
EARTH.COM
News
Videos
Images
Earthpedia
Take action
EARTHPEDIA
Articles
Animals Encyclopedia
Endangered Animals
Plants Encyclopedia
Endangered Plants
EARTH NEWS
Breaking News
Environment
Lifesyle
Voices
Animals
Plants
GET IN TOUCH
Contact Us
© 2023 Earth.com
All rights reserved