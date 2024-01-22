Ålfotbreen glacier on the western coast of Norway

Today’s Image of the Day from NASA Earth Observatory features Ålfotbreen glacier, one of the largest glaciers on the Norwegian mainland.

Covering around 70 square kilometers, Ålfotbreen is not only significant in size but also in its role as a crucial indicator for climate research. Glaciers like Ålfotbreen are highly sensitive to changes in temperature and precipitation, making them valuable for understanding climate change.

“Ålfotbreen glacier rests on ledges of sandstone among the fjords of Norway’s western coast. The ice cap is vulnerable to changing temperatures and has been in decline since the late 1990s,” said NASA.

“Ålfotbreen, which is Norway’s 25th largest glacier, covers the top of a unique landscape of shingled sandstone in an area known as the Hornelen Basin. The basin was formed after tectonic plates collided and later thinned out about 400 million years ago, in the Devonian period.”

“Sandstone mountain ledges run north to south and are often flanked by cliffs of up to 100 meters in height. As Ålfotbreen retreats, more of this unique geology is being exposed.”

The Ålfotbreen glacier stretches across the municipalities of Bremanger, Gloppen, and Kinn in Vestland county. This part of the Scandinavian mountain range is known for its expansive icy landscape, complete with crevasses and icefalls that are typical of larger glaciers.

According to NASA, the glacier sees dramatic swings in its surface mass between winter and summer. “This is partly due to its location along the western coast, which receives about 600 centimeters (236 inches) of annual precipitation, making it one of the wettest places in Europe.”

“Ålfotbreen gains mass as snow accumulates over winter and loses mass as it melts over summer. Heatwaves melt snow cover earlier in the season, which exposes darker icy surfaces earlier and accelerates melting.”

Image Credit: NASA Earth Observatory

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

—–

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.