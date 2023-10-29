The Betsiboka River Delta in Madagascar

Today’s Image of the Day from NASA Earth Observatory features the reddish-brown waters of the Betsiboka River Delta in Madagascar. It is one of the most visually striking river deltas in the world, especially when viewed from space.

The Betsiboka River is the largest river in Madagascar by discharge, and its delta is equally significant. The river flows into Bombetoka Bay, which further leads to the Mozambique Channel.

One of the most notable characteristics of the Betsiboka River Delta is its bright color when viewed from space.

“In this case, the color is caused by the transport of iron-rich sediment. The sediment can clog waterways in the delta’s estuarine environment, but it can also form new islands that become colonized by mangroves. Many other water bodies, such as the reservoir fed by the Jacui River in southern Brazil, are colored by reddish sediment,” said NASA.

“Despite their rusty color, these arteries of water are important for biodiversity. Algae and other microorganisms serve as a vital food source for vulnerable bird species, such as the Andean flamingo in the Laguna Colorada. Within the Betisboka River Delta, the estuary provides food, such as seagrasses, to the endangered green turtle and vulnerable dugong, or sea cow.”

The photo was captured by an astronaut on the space station on September 30, 2023.

Image Credit: NASA Earth Observatory 

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

—–

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

Popular Videos
LATEST IMAGES
10-29-2023
The Betsiboka River Delta in Madagascar
10-28-2023
Lake Urmia is transforming into a salt flat
10-27-2023
Elephant Island off the coast of Antarctica
10-26-2023
Hurricane Otis slammed into Acapulco as a category 5 storm
10-25-2023
Tropical Cyclone Tej is dumping water in the desert
10-24-2023
Tunulliarfik Fjord in southern Greenland 
Popular News
News coming your way
The biggest news about our planet delivered to you each day
logo
About Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Site Map
Staff
EARTH.COM
News
Videos
Images
Earthpedia
Take action
EARTHPEDIA
Articles
Animals Encyclopedia
Endangered Animals
Plants Encyclopedia
Endangered Plants
EARTH NEWS
Breaking News
Environment
Lifesyle
Voices
Animals
Plants
GET IN TOUCH
Contact Us
© 2023 Earth.com
All rights reserved