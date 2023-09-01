 Astronaut captures Hurricane Idalia from space • Earth.com

Astronaut captures Hurricane Idalia from space

Today’s Image of the Day from NASA Earth Observatory features Hurricane Idalia at 10:44 a.m. Eastern Time on August 30, which was several hours after the storm made landfall over the Big Bend region of Florida.

The image was captured by an astronaut on the International Space Station using a handheld camera.

“Idalia had weakened to a category 1 storm by this time with sustained winds of 150 kilometers (90 miles) per hour. It continued to weaken as it moved northeast over Georgia, South Carolina, and then offshore over the Atlantic Ocean on August 31,” said NASA.

Image Credit: NASA Earth Observatory 

