 Typhoon Saola has made landfall in southern China • Earth.com

Typhoon Saola has made landfall in southern China

Today’s Image of the Day from NASA Earth Observatory features Typhoon Saola, which made landfall in the southern Chinese province of Guangdong on Saturday with winds exceeding 125 miles per hour.

This image of Typhoon Saola was captured at approximately 1 p.m. local time on September 1, 2023, as the storm brushed past Hong Kong.

“Around this time, sustained wind speeds reached 220 kilometers (140 miles) per hour, making it the equivalent of a category 4 hurricane,” said NASA. 

“The storm hugged the coastline as it moved west throughout the day, with its center passing approximately 40 kilometers (25 miles) to the south of Hong Kong after 10 p.m. local time.”

“The Hong Kong Observatory issued its most severe storm warning, the first time it has done so since Typhoon Mangkhut in 2018.” 

“Coastal areas braced for heavy rain, dangerous winds, and strong storm surge. The water in Hong Kong’s Tolo Harbour was expected to rise 3-4 meters (10-13 feet) above the normal tide level.”

As Saola passed near the Philippines, the storm dumped heavy rain, causing landslides and flooding that displaced thousands of people.

At one point, Saola developed into a super typhoon – which is characterized by winds over 150 miles per hour.

The photo was taken by the Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS) on the NOAA-NASA Suomi NPP satellite. 

Image Credit: NASA Earth Observatory 

