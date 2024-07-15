Today’s Image of the Day from NASA Earth Observatory features the Costa Atlántica Reserve stretching along the Atlantic coast in Argentina.

A refuge for migratory birds

“At the far southern reaches of South America, a stretch of tidal flats, shoals, and beaches serves as a refuge for migratory shorebirds and copious aquatic life,” said NASA.

“The Costa Atlántica Reserve in Argentina extends for 220 kilometers (140 miles) along the eastern shore of Tierra del Fuego. The area was designated a Ramsar site in 1995 and a provincial nature reserve in 1998. It is the southernmost site both on the Ramsar list and in the Western Hemisphere Shorebird Reserve Network.”

Significance of the Costa Atlántica Reserve

The Costa Atlántica Reserve stands as a beacon of conservation, embodying Argentina’s commitment to preserving its rich coastal biodiversity.

This vast expanse of protected area serves as a sanctuary for a myriad of species, from migratory birds to marine mammals and diverse plant life.

“Tidal habitats along the coast support some 135 species of birds, while crustaceans, mollusks, fish, and cetaceans feed in the productive coastal waters,” said NASA.

“The topography inland of Costa Atlántica, stretching into Chile to the west, is blanketed in shrubs and grassland vegetation adapted to dry conditions – part of a semiarid ecosystem known as the Fuegian steppe.”

Maintaining ecological balance

Established to safeguard the delicate ecosystems of dunes, estuaries, and coastal lagoons, the reserve plays a crucial role in maintaining ecological balance.

It provides critical habitats for numerous threatened species, including the Southern Right Whale, which finds refuge in these waters during its breeding season.

Costa Atlántica Reserve: A living laboratory

The Costa Atlántica Reserve is not only a refuge for wildlife but also a living laboratory for scientific research. Conservationists and researchers work within its bounds to monitor ecosystems, study species behaviors, and develop strategies for sustainable management.

This ongoing research is pivotal in understanding the impacts of climate change on coastal environments and in devising measures to mitigate these effects.

Furthermore, the reserve underscores the importance of community involvement in conservation efforts. Local communities are engaged in sustainable tourism and educational programs, fostering a sense of stewardship and ensuring that the benefits of conservation are shared.

Through eco-tourism initiatives, visitors can experience the natural beauty of the reserve while contributing to its preservation.

Tierra del Fuego archipelago

According to NASA, the broader landscape of the Tierra del Fuego archipelago was shaped by glaciers.

“Ice advanced over the mountains and lowlands during cold climatic periods between the mid-Pleistocene, about 1 million years ago, and the Last Glacial Maximum, about 20,000 years ago. San Sebastián Bay formed in a tectonic depression that was deepened by glacial erosion.”

“Further evidence of glaciation, including hummocky moraines and fields of glacial erratics, appears around the bay, though it is too small to be visible in this image.”

“Partially enclosed by a long, sandy peninsula, San Sebastián Bay attracts copious migratory birds, some of which shuttle seasonally between the Northern and Southern Hemispheres.”

“Large populations of the Hudsonian godwit, white-rumped sandpiper, and other long-distance flyers congregate in the vast intertidal zones. This part of the reserve, however, is vulnerable to the impact of oil and gas extraction from onshore and offshore deposits.”

The image was captured on February 20, 2024 by the OLI-2 (Operational Land Imager-2) on Landsat 9.

Image Credit: NASA Earth Observatory

