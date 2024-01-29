Klinaklini Glacier in British Columbia, Canada

Today’s Image of the Day from NASA Earth Observatory features Klinaklini Glacier, located in the Coast Mountains of British Columbia, Canada.

This glacier, notable for its size and the role it plays in the regional environment, is part of a larger system of glaciers and ice fields in the area, which are critical for their contribution to freshwater resources and their influence on local climate conditions.

Klinaklini Glacier is particularly interesting due to its dynamics and response to climate change. Like many glaciers around the world, it is being closely monitored for changes in its size, flow, and overall health. Glaciers in the Coast Mountains, including Klinaklini, have been studied for their response to global warming, with many showing signs of retreat and reduced ice mass.

“Decades of satellite images of western Canada make it clear that the region’s glaciers are shrinking and that the rate of ice loss is accelerating,” said NASA.

“In 1984, there were 14,329 glaciers in British Columbia and Alberta that were large enough to detect with sensors on the Landsat 5 satellite. By 2020, nearly 8 percent of them – 1,141 glaciers – had shrunk so much that newer Landsat sensors could no longer distinguish them, according to research conducted by University of Northern British Columbia glaciologists Alexandre Bevington and Brian Menounos.”

Klinaklini Glacier also plays a crucial role in the local ecosystem. It feeds into the Klinaklini River, which is an important waterway for the region. The river supports a variety of wildlife, including salmon populations that are vital both ecologically and economically for local communities.

Studies conducted on and around the Klinaklini Glacier contribute to the understanding of glaciology, climate change, and hydrology. This research is essential for predicting future changes in the glacier and for understanding the broader impacts of climate change on glacial systems globally.

Image Credit: NASA Earth Observatory

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

—–

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.