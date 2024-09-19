More than 100 fires are burning in Portugal

Today’s Image of the Day from the European Space Agency features smoke streaming over the Atlantic Ocean from a deadly fire outbreak in Portugal. The Copernicus Sentinel-3 image was captured on September 17, 2024.

“Dozens of wildfires are reported throughout the country, mainly in the north. The fires forced the closure of two railway lines and several motorways, including part of the main road between Lisbon and Porto,” said ESA.

Firefighters stretched to the limit

According to a report from NPR, more than 100 wildfires stretched thousands of firefighters to the limit in northern Portugal on Wednesday, as Prime Minister Luís Montenegro declared a state of calamity.

“We are well aware that these difficult hours are not over yet,” Montenegro told the nation. “We have to continue to give everything we have and ask for help from our partners and friends so that we can reinforce the protection of our people and property.”

Fire outbreak in northern and central Portugal

The fires have been fueled by dry conditions, strong winds, and high temperatures. The northern and central regions of Portugal, particularly in areas like Aveiro and Albergaria-a-Velha, have been hit hardest by the fire outbreak.

Over 5,000 firefighters were deployed to combat the flames, but the blazes have still managed to consume over 62,000 hectares of land, resulting in the deaths of at least seven people, including firefighters.

Widespread fire damage and evacuations

Residents were forced to evacuate, with many homes and industrial areas destroyed. Roads were also closed due to the encroaching flames and thick smoke, severely affecting transportation.

NPR said that while authorities have yet to release figures for property damage or the number of evacuees, Portuguese state broadcaster RTP has shown charred houses in rural villages and local residents trying to battle flames with buckets of water, hoses, and even large tree branches.

Responding to the Portugal fires

The situation became so severe that Portugal sought assistance from the European Union. Greece, Spain, and France contributed firefighting aircraft, while the European Commission activated its RescEU program to provide additional support.

“The Copernicus Emergency Management Service was activated to help authorities respond to the emergency,” said ESA.

“Using satellite data, the service provides information for emergency response for different types of disasters, including meteorological and geophysical hazards, deliberate and accidental disasters, humanitarian disasters, and for prevention, preparedness, response and recovery activities.”

A climate breakdown

The situation remains critical, although there are signs of improvement as the weather is expected to turn, which could help contain the fires.

The dry conditions which fueled the wildfire outbreak in Portugal coincided with deadly flooding in central Europe. The European Union said that the juxtaposed extreme weather events are proof of a “climate breakdown.”

Dry conditions and fire outbreaks

Hot, dry conditions are a key factor in the outbreak and spread of wildfires. These conditions create a highly flammable environment where vegetation, like grasses, shrubs, and trees, becomes dry and can easily ignite.

Dry vegetation

When the weather is dry for extended periods, vegetation loses its moisture content and becomes more combustible. Even a small spark can set off a fire in such conditions.

High temperatures

Heat intensifies the drying of vegetation and raises the temperature of the fuel (plants, leaves, etc.), making it easier for it to catch fire and spread. High temperatures also reduce soil moisture, drying out more of the surrounding area.

Wind fans the flames

In dry, hot conditions, winds can carry embers to new locations, causing fires to spread rapidly. Wind also fans the flames, intensifying the heat and increasing the speed of the fire’s movement.

Low humidity

Dry air, often measured by low humidity levels, exacerbates fire risk. When humidity is low, moisture is drawn out of plants and soil more quickly, further drying the landscape.

Lightning and human activity

In hot, dry conditions, natural causes like lightning can ignite wildfires. However, human activities (campfires, discarded cigarettes, power lines) also play a significant role, particularly in areas that are primed for fire due to these weather patterns.

Climate change

In areas prone to drought, wildfires can be particularly destructive, and as climate change intensifies, hotter and drier weather is becoming more common, increasing wildfire risks globally.

Image Credit: ESA

