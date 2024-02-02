The city of Dubai in the United Arab Emirates

Today’s Image of the Day from the European Space Agency features a Copernicus satellite view of the city of Dubai and its surroundings.

The image was captured on January 23, 2024. Experts used information from Copernicus Sentinel-2’s near-infrared channel to highlight vegetation in red and water bodies in various shades of blue.

“Dubai is one of the seven emirates that make up the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Located southeast of the Persian Gulf on the Arabian Peninsula, Dubai lies within the Arabian Desert,” said ESA. “Identified as one of the fastest growing cities, Dubai has grown from covering only 54 square kilometers in 1975 to 977 square kilometers in 2015.”

“Dubai’s artificial islands along the coast are clear to see. The most iconic are the two massive palm-shaped islands, Palm Jebel Ali, which is the larger, and Palm Jumeirah, about 15 km east. Further north are the World Islands – a collection of 300 islets shaped into the continents of the world and surrounded by an oval-shaped breakwater.”

“The network of artificial islands that has reshaped this segment of the Gulf coast is the world’s largest land reclamation effort. The relatively shallow depth of the Gulf and the wide continental shelf off the Dubai coast made the construction of these wonders possible.”

Dubai is known for luxury shopping, ultramodern architecture, and a lively nightlife scene. It’s home to iconic skyscrapers such as the Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world, which dominates the skyscraper-filled skyline. The city is also famous for its ambitious projects, including man-made islands like the Palm Jumeirah and the World Islands, which are designed to resemble a palm tree and the world map, respectively.

Culturally, Dubai is a cosmopolitan city with a diverse and multicultural population. It hosts numerous cultural festivals and events, including the Dubai International Film Festival and Dubai Shopping Festival, attracting visitors from around the globe.

Despite its achievements and glamour, Dubai faces environmental and labor challenges, particularly concerning the sustainability of its rapid development and the conditions of its large expatriate labor force. Nonetheless, Dubai continues to be a leading city in the Middle East, known for pushing the boundaries of architecture, luxury, and urban living.

Image Credit: ESA

