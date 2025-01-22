Tropical Cyclone Sean brings record rainfall to Australia 

Today’s Image of the Day from NASA Earth Observatory features Tropical Cyclone Sean, which brought record-breaking rainfall to the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

“On January 17, 2025, a tropical low formed over the Indian Ocean off Western Australia. By January 19, the storm had strengthened into Tropical Cyclone Sean – the second tropical cyclone of Australia’s 2024–2025 season,” noted NASA.

“The MODIS (Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer) on NASA’s Terra satellite acquired this image at about 10 a.m. local time (02:00 Universal Time) on January 20, 2025. Later that afternoon, the cyclone had reached its peak strength as a Category 4 storm.”

Impacts of Tropical Cyclone Sean

Despite not making landfall, Sean’s proximity to the coast brought record-breaking rainfall and strong winds to the Pilbara region. Karratha experienced its heaviest recorded daily rainfall of 10.8 inches in a 24-hour period.

According to NASA, the storm flooded roads and homes, damaged power infrastructure, and prompted the closure of several ports.

“However, the storm also brought some relief from hot and humid conditions, according to news reports. Looking ahead, the abundant water could aid cattle station managers, allowing them to return their animals to grazing,” noted NASA.

Australia’s tropical cyclone season

Australia’s tropical cyclone season typically peaks from November to April, coinciding with the warmer months in the Southern Hemisphere. This period is characterized by increased atmospheric instability and warm sea surface temperatures – both of which are essential for cyclone formation.

The region includes the waters surrounding northern Australia, encompassing the Indian Ocean, Coral Sea, and the Timor Sea.

Cyclones during this season can vary in intensity, ranging from low-category systems that bring heavy rainfall and minor winds to severe storms with destructive winds, storm surges, and extensive flooding.

The northern regions of Western Australia, the Northern Territory, and Queensland are most affected, with the Pilbara Coast being particularly vulnerable.

Cyclone impacts in Australia

The impacts of these cyclones are diverse. Coastal areas often face significant storm surges, where sea levels rise and flood low-lying areas.

Cyclones can lead to widespread flooding, particularly when systems move slowly or interact with other weather patterns. Wind damage to infrastructure, homes, and vegetation is also a common concern.

Cyclones provide much-needed rainfall to some areas, replenishing water supplies and sustaining ecosystems, but they can also cause severe disruptions to communities and industries, such as agriculture and mining.

Monitoring cyclone activity

Australia uses advanced monitoring and forecasting systems to track cyclones, issuing timely warnings through the Bureau of Meteorology. These systems are vital for mitigating risks and aiding in disaster preparedness.

Community awareness campaigns and evacuation plans further help to minimize the loss of life and property during cyclone events.

Climate patterns such as La Niña and El Niño also influence cyclone activity. La Niña years typically bring more frequent and intense cyclones due to warmer waters around northern Australia, while El Niño years may suppress cyclone development.

Australia’s preparedness for cyclones is supported by resilient building codes, emergency management practices, and community education. However, the increasing complexity of urbanization and environmental challenges requires ongoing adaptation to reduce the vulnerability of affected regions.

Climate change and cyclones

Recent research suggests that climate change could alter the dynamics of cyclone activity, potentially increasing the intensity of these storms even as their overall frequency may decline. This trend is primarily attributed to the warming of ocean waters, which provides more energy to fuel cyclones.

Warmer sea surface temperatures can lead to more moisture in the atmosphere, intensifying the rainfall associated with these storms and amplifying their destructive potential. In addition, higher ocean heat content can result in stronger wind speeds, making cyclones more severe and capable of causing extensive damage to coastal and inland areas.

Furthermore, shifts in atmospheric circulation patterns driven by climate change could influence the regions where cyclones form and make landfall.

For example, some studies predict that the tropics may see a slight contraction, pushing cyclone activity closer to subtropical regions. This shift could expose new areas to significant storm risks, particularly those less equipped to handle such events.

Image Credit: NASA Earth Observatory

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–