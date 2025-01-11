Satellite captures devastating fires in Southern California

Today’s Image of the Day from the European Space Agency features a satellite view of the fires burning in Southern California.

“Five wildfires – the biggest of which are the Palisades and the Eaton fires – are still currently burning (as of January 10, 2025) in areas of north Los Angeles. At least 10 people are known to have lost their lives and many more properties have been burnt to the ground,” said ESA.

“This image, captured by the Copernicus Sentinel-3 mission on January 9, 2025, shows the Palisades fire at lower left and the Eaton fire at upper right, with smoke seen reaching Catalina Island and the Santa Barbara reserve to the south of the fire.”

The fires have now burned more than 37,000 acres – an area bigger than San Francisco – according to Cal Fire. More than 12,000 structures have been destroyed.

Tens of thousands of residents displaced by fires

The Palisades Fire is the largest at more than 21,000 acres, while the Eaton Fire has burned more than 14,000 acres. Those blazes are 11 percent and 15 percent contained, respectively.

Evacuation orders have displaced over 150,000 residents, with an additional 166,000 on alert. Temporary shelters are operating at full capacity, and widespread power outages have affected nearly 1.6 million homes.

Strong winds and a lack of resources

Firefighting efforts are being hampered by strong winds, with gusts reaching up to 100 miles per hour, and a lack of resources. Some fire hydrants have run dry, complicating containment efforts.

In response to the crisis, President Biden has approved federal disaster assistance, and additional firefighters from neighboring states are joining the efforts.

The California National Guard has been deployed, and the Department of Defense is providing personnel and equipment. Despite these measures, the fires continue to pose a significant threat to the region.

New threats from the Palisades Fire

The Palisades Fire, which began near the Pacific Palisades neighborhood in Los Angeles, has rapidly expanded, prompting new evacuation orders for areas including Tarzana and Encino in the San Fernando Valley.

The fire’s swift progression has been exacerbated by strong winds, causing it to grow by “three football fields of land per minute.” This rapid expansion has led to mandatory evacuations along sections of the Pacific Coast Highway and surrounding areas.

The Los Angeles Fire Department reported that more than 10,000 houses and 13,000 buildings are under threat.

Unpredictable behavior of the fires

In response to the advancing flames, evacuation orders were extended into Tarzana and Encino on January 10. Residents in these areas have been advised to evacuate promptly due to the fire’s unpredictable behavior and the potential for further spread.

The situation remains critical, with firefighting efforts ongoing to contain the blaze and protect threatened communities.

Authorities continue to monitor the fire’s progression and are urging residents to stay informed and adhere to evacuation orders for their safety.

Wildfires in Southern California

Wildfires in Southern California are particularly severe due to a combination of factors. The region’s hot, dry climate creates ideal conditions for fires, especially during the summer and fall when vegetation is parched.

Seasonal Santa Ana winds exacerbate the problem by driving flames rapidly across the landscape, making fires difficult to contain. The area’s diverse and often dense vegetation, such as chaparral and grasslands, provides abundant fuel.

Furthermore, Southern California’s growing urban footprint increases the risk of fires igniting due to human activity, while also placing more people and infrastructure in harm’s way.

Climate change intensifies these challenges by extending fire seasons and increasing the frequency of extreme heat and drought events, creating a feedback loop that makes wildfires increasingly destructive.

Impacts of the California fires

The Palisades and Eaton Fires are among the most destructive wildfires in California’s history, both in terms of structures destroyed and economic impact. Fortunately, however, they have not surpassed the Camp Fire in terms of human fatalities.

The Camp Fire of 2018 remains the deadliest wildfire in California’s history, with 85 fatalities

The financial impact of the current fires is unprecedented. Estimates suggest that the damages could reach between $135 billion and $150 billion, potentially making these wildfires the costliest in U.S. history.

Image Credit: ESA

