Valencia floods: A tragedy fueled by extreme weather

Today’s Image of the Day from the European Space Agency features the aftermath of devastating floods in the Valencia region of Eastern Spain.

On October 29, 2024, torrential rainfall unleashed nearly a year’s worth of precipitation in just eight hours, leading to catastrophic flash floods that affected a vast area from Málaga to Valencia.

Flash floods in Valencia

Floodwaters submerged entire neighborhoods and agricultural lands. Many roads and infrastructure were overwhelmed almost instantly, stranding vehicles and prompting widespread evacuations. Water levels rose faster than emergency services could respond.

One resident of Paiporta, near Valencia, told the BBC that when the water started to rise it was “like a tsunami wave.”

“In a matter of minutes, flash floods caused by heavy downpours in eastern Spain swept away everything in their path. With no time to react, people were trapped in vehicles, homes and businesses,” reported the Associated Press.

More than 200 people were killed and thousands of people were rescued. According to SOS Desaparecidos, as many as 1,300 people remained unaccounted for on Friday, three days after the floods.

Magnitude of the tragedy

Ángel Víctor Torres, the Minister for Territorial Policy and Democratic Memory, said: “The fact that we can’t give a number of the missing persons indicates the magnitude of the tragedy.”

Some areas, including the Spanish town of Alfafar, are completely cut off from communication.

Juan Ramón Adsuara, the mayor of Alfafar, said the aid isn’t nearly enough for residents trapped in an “extreme situation.”

“There are people living with corpses at home. It’s very sad. We are organizing ourselves, but we are running out of everything,” Adsuara told reporters. “We go with vans to Valencia, we buy and we come back, but here we are totally forgotten.”

Government warning was not issued in time

On Tuesday morning, Spain’s meteorological agency Aemet warned that torrential rains were forecast for the region of Valencia, before issuing a “maximum red alert.”

Carlos Mazon, Valencia’s regional president, said the government sent out an SMS alert reserved for the “worst possible scenario.” But according to a report from CNN, that alert was sent hours too late.

“By 5 p.m., Valencia’s emergency services were swamped by hundreds of pleas for help throughout the region,” wrote Atika Shubert, a CNN Senior International Correspondent.

“It was at 8 p.m. that cell phones finally buzzed with the public alert telling residents to stay indoors. Much too little, much too late, even for those downstream of the raging water who might otherwise have had time to prepare.”

The BBC also noted that many people have questioned the timing of the government’s warning, which arrived more than 12 hours after Aemet issued its first red alert.

Extreme weather in a warming climate

The deadly floods in Valencia were primarily caused by an extreme weather event that brought record-breaking rainfall. The intense downpour was fueled by unusually warm Mediterranean Sea temperatures, which increased moisture in the atmosphere and intensified the rainfall.

Climate experts link this phenomenon to climate change, as warmer seas lead to more frequent, severe storms. The combination of heavy rain and the region’s limited drainage capacity led to flash flooding, overwhelming local infrastructure.

Rising ocean temperatures are largely driven by increased greenhouse gases that trap more heat in the atmosphere. Oceans absorb about 90% of this excess heat, leading to warmer waters, especially near the surface.

This warming disrupts marine ecosystems, contributing to coral bleaching and altering habitats for species like fish and marine mammals.

With the climate crisis intensifying, experts warn that warmer ocean temperatures will heighten the risk of rapid, destructive rainfall events.

Second-deadliest flood in Europe this century

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said the disaster was the second-deadliest flood in Europe this century and that Spain was carrying out its largest deployment of army and security force personnel in peacetime. The country was sending 5,000 soldiers and 5,000 police officers to the eastern region of Valencia on Saturday.

Four days after the devastating floods, rescuers are still searching for bodies. Thousands of volunteers are helping to clean up the thick mud that covers streets, homes, and businesses in the hardest-hit towns.

Prime Minister Sanchez responded to people who expressed they feel abandoned with no help or communication in the days following the tragic flooding.

“I am aware the response is not enough, there are problems and severe shortages… towns buried by mud, desperate people searching for their relatives.”

“For those who at this moment are still looking for their loved ones, the whole of Spain weeps with you.”

According to ESA, the Copernicus Emergency Rapid Mapping Service has been activated to provide satellite imagery that can support rescue and recovery efforts.

