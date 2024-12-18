15 benefits of eating blueberries, the superfood that greatly improves health

Blueberries have long been admired for their taste and versatility in the kitchen. They pop up in countless dishes, from sweet pastries to savory sauces.

Many people enjoy their fresh, slightly tart flavor, but there is much more to these berries than a pleasant taste.

The fact that blueberries are considered a “superfood” is not just talk (Chaudière & Ferrari-Iliou, 1999).

This berry may hold the key to improvements in several areas of human well-being, and people are starting to pay closer attention to what it can do inside the body.

Essential nutrients in blueberries

They pack an abundance of vitamins, such as vitamin C, as well as a hefty dose of antioxidants (Thomas, 2004). These nutrients help the body defend itself against everyday stress.

Blueberries were first cultivated by Native Americans and later spread far and wide due to their hardy nature and easy adaptability.

They fit nicely into snacks, desserts, and even main dishes, adding a layer of both flavor and nutrition.

Balancing inflammation

According to Dr. Karen Phillips at The National Food Research Center, certain compounds inside blueberries, like proanthocyanidins, may help the body handle unwanted inflammation (Retamales & Hancock, 2012).

When there is too much inflammation, it can cause trouble with healing and contribute to tissue injury and disease.

These plant compounds seem to bring balance. Getting them into one’s routine through a handful of blueberries might help the body feel more at ease.

Blueberries for cancer and aging

In 2015, around 220,000 patients were diagnosed with cancer in Spain (Spanish Society of Medical Oncology, as cited in Gough, 1994). Such figures are hard to ignore.

Some studies have examined whether eating blueberries could influence the way the body manages abnormal cells.

Research suggests that these berries contain substances like gallic acid and resveratrol, which have been linked with reduced growth of certain abnormal cells (Wilms et al., 2007).

Although this should not be seen as a promise to preventing all problems, it may add a bit of hope that dietary changes can make a difference.

Proanthocyanidins may protect against changes that are linked with aging (Ivarsson et al., 2023). By helping mop up the undesirable free radicals that lead to wear and tear, blueberries may aid in promoting health as years pass.

Brain function support

The mind deserves protection too. Substances within blueberries may help neurons work better by fending off damage caused by harmful processes (Caruso et al., 2022).

Adding a serving of blueberries to a meal might help the brain stay on track. Many believe this berry could be one piece of the puzzle when it comes to keeping memory and mental sharpness in good shape.

Blueberries looking after DNA

When cells age, they can suffer damage that affects DNA (Wilms et al., 2007).

Blueberries contain antioxidants that may help reduce the harm done to this critical genetic material, thus allowing cells to continue functioning smoothly.

With fewer harmful changes in our DNA, we may be able to avoid some serious health issues as we age.

Helping with sugar balance

For individuals facing insulin resistance, blueberries have caught researchers’ eyes. A 2010 study suggested that these berries might help the body respond better to insulin (Stull et al., 2010).

By helping maintain stable blood sugar levels, they can be a useful addition to a meal plan, especially for those looking to keep sugar swings in check.

Supporting healthy cholesterol

According to the United States Department of Agriculture, blueberries are thought to be strong helpers in addressing cholesterol concerns (U.S. Department of Agriculture, as cited in Retamales & Hancock, 2012).

By encouraging an environment that keeps good cholesterol levels humming along and discourages the buildup of problematic cholesterol, blueberries may promote healthier circulation within our blood vessels.

Blueberries boost circulation, memory, and eye health

Healthy blood flow is important. Emerging information suggests that adding these berries to the diet may help reduce blood pressure and support better circulation (Vendrame & Klimis-Zacas, 2019).

This could help our body systems run more efficiently. A boost in nutrient delivery and improved overall function may spring from this simple dietary addition.

Some studies involving humans and animals have linked blueberries with better memory and improved cognitive performance (Pribis & Shukitt-Hale, 2014; Krikorian et al., 2010). By supporting communication among brain cells, blueberries may make it easier for the mind to keep track of details and ideas.

The antioxidants inside blueberries, called anthocyanins, have been studied in connection with eye health (Huang et al., 2018). By helping protect delicate structures in the eye, these components may reduce the risks tied to exposure and strain. Adding blueberries now might help keep eyes working well for longer.

Shaping a healthier body size

For those watching their weight, blueberries slide in as a fiber-filled, low-calorie snack (Kalt et al., 2020). They bring a sense of fullness that can help hold off unhealthy cravings.

They may also help keep blood sugar levels more stable. All these factors point towards blueberries as a superfood with an important place in a sensible eating plan.

An unexpected boost in intimate life

Nitric oxide plays a role in healthy circulation.

Research suggests that compounds in blueberries may influence levels of this molecule, which has been tied to processes connected with performance (Yale School of Medicine, as cited in Gough, 1994).

Their vitamins help with blood circulation, including that of the scalp, which can support healthier hair as a result. By helping to improve overall body function, blueberries can contribute to how people look and feel on the outside too.

Glowing skin and stronger defenses

The antioxidants in blueberries keep our skin feeling smooth and youthful (Ivarsson et al., 2023). As part of a skincare plan, they may tip the balance toward a more vibrant look.

Rich in vitamin C and other nutrients, these berries can support the immune system’s day-to-day job (Chaudière & Ferrari-Iliou, 1999). They may help the body stand tall when facing challenges, from minor sniffles to bigger threats.

