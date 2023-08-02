Adverse childhood experiences lead to lifelong health consequences

Research from the University of California San Francisco (UCSF) has shed new light on the profound long-term impacts of adverse childhood experiences. The study reveals that these early-life stressors are not just markers for future health issues in youth or midlife, but can reverberate deep into an individual’s old age, particularly leading to physical and cognitive impairments.

The findings, published in the Journal of General Internal Medicine, are significant as they mark the first time scientific research has explicitly linked traumatic experiences in early life to lifelong health consequences.

What the researchers learned

The experts discovered that older U.S. adults with a history of stressful or traumatic experiences in childhood were more likely to experience both physical and cognitive impairments later in life. These experiences could range from exposure to physical violence or abuse to severe illness, family financial stress, or separation from parents.

Elucidating the gravity of these findings, the research showed that individuals who suffered violence in their childhood were 40% more likely to struggle with mobility in their senior years and were 80% more likely to have difficulty with day-to-day activities.

Furthermore, those who grew up in unhappy family environments were 40% more likely to experience at least mild cognitive impairment.

Profound influence of early life experiences

Study senior author Dr. Alison J. Huang is a UCSF professor of medicine and director of research in General Internal Medicine at UCSF Health. She stressed the profound influence of early life experiences on one’s health in their twilight years.

“We looked at self-reported disability, as well as objectively measured physical and cognitive impairment, and learned that early life stressful experiences can have ramifications all the way into older age,” said Dr. Huang.

These findings suggest that traumatic experiences in early life can lead to difficulty with mobility, daily activities, and memory in the senior years.

Adverse childhood experiences

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), almost 60 percent of U.S. adults have experienced one or more types of adverse childhood experiences, events that threaten a child’s sense of safety or stability.

The CDC has linked these experiences to a host of chronic physical and mental health issues, including cardiovascular disease, diabetes, autoimmune disease, and depression.

However, research exploring the implications of adverse childhood experiences on health throughout an individual’s entire life, especially in older adults, has been scarce until now.

Focus of the study

In a pioneering move in 2021, California became the first state to require commercial insurance coverage for screening for early stressful or traumatic experiences in both children and adults. As of the publication of the UCSF study, eight other states are considering or implementing similar legislation.

However, the usefulness of such screenings remains a contentious issue due to uncertainty around their impact on long-term health and potential strain on the health care system.

How the research was conducted

The UCSF research team used data from the National Social Life, Health and Aging Project, a national cohort of older U.S. adults, to study nearly 3,400 participants between the ages of 50 and 97 who lived in community settings.

Participants were quizzed about their adverse childhood experiences and underwent tests assessing their balance and walking abilities, cognition, memory, and capability to perform daily activities.

Results of the analysis

The findings showed that 44% of the participants reported experiencing at least one adverse childhood experience between the ages of 6 and 16.

This range of experiences included violence (14%), witnessing violence (16%), financial stress (13%), separation from a parent (16%), and poor health (6%). One in five participants reported more than one such experience in childhood.

Implications of the study

Victoria M. Lee, a medical student at UCSF and the study’s first author, pointed out the prevalence of adverse childhood experiences among the participants, which she said are potential risk markers for functional impairment and disability in later life.

“This raises implications for geriatric care: early recognition of childhood trauma may be useful in identifying adults who might benefit from screening or prevention strategies for aging-associated functional decline,” said Lee.

The study highlights the need for a renewed focus on the implications of early-life stressors and is a testament to the importance of preventing and addressing childhood trauma. These adverse experiences can significantly impact an individual’s health and well-being long into their twilight years.

—-

