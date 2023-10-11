Afterglow of a huge planetary collision captured by telescope for the first time

An international consortium of astronomers reported the observation of two ice giant exoplanets engaging in a cataclysmic planetary collision around a star reminiscent of our Sun. This monumental event was marked by an intense blaze of light and subsequent emanation of enormous dust plumes.

Initial observation

The intrigue surrounding this star system began when an astrophysics enthusiast, while perusing the light curve of the star, discerned a peculiar pattern. The system’s brightness at infrared wavelengths exhibited a two-fold increase approximately three years prior to a noticeable dimming of the star in visible light.

Dr. Matthew Kenworthy, a co-lead author affiliated with Leiden University, recounted his astonishment at this unusual observation, admitting that the phenomenon was entirely unanticipated. The initial visible light curve data, when disseminated amongst the astronomical community, garnered the attention of other experts, prompting them to intensify the scrutiny of this star using a collective of telescopes.

The role of social media in this discovery is noteworthy. It was a post by another astronomer that highlighted the star’s increased brightness in the infrared, a phenomenon that occurred over a millennium before the observed optical fading.

Studying and naming the planetary collision

The focal star of this study was christened ASASSN-21qj, a nomenclature derived from the network of telescopes instrumental in its detection at visible wavelengths. Over the subsequent two years, the star underwent meticulous monitoring by both professional and amateur astronomers.

Their collective research led to a consensus on the most probable cause behind these observations. The infrared glow, which had been registered by NASA’s NEOWISE mission — a mission primarily oriented towards asteroid and comet detection using space telescopes — was deduced to originate from the collision of two ice giant exoplanets.

Dr. Simon Lock, another co-lead author from the University of Bristol’s Earth Sciences department, elucidated their hypothesis by referencing their computations and simulations. He explained that the characteristics and longevity of the observed glowing material were in line with what one would anticipate from an impact between two such celestial bodies.

What happens after a planetary collision

The aftermath of this planetary collision was discernible as an expansive debris cloud. As this cloud traversed in front of the star, it accounted for the dimming witnessed approximately three years post the infrared surge.

The ramifications of this collision are ongoing. Astronomers anticipate the debris cloud to eventually distribute along the orbit of the remnants of the collision. As this unfolds, light scattering from the cloud might become observable using both terrestrial telescopes and NASA’s preeminent space telescope, the JWST.

What happens next for the planets?

The astronomical community is rife with anticipation regarding the future trajectory of this system. Dr. Zoe Leinhardt, a co-author from the University of Bristol, speculated on the potential developments in the aftermath of this cosmic event. She foresees the possibility of the amassed material coalescing to engender a series of moons that will subsequently revolve around the emergent planet.

This event has provided the astronomical community with a rare and valuable opportunity to observe and understand the dynamics of exoplanet collisions. As the remnants of this colossal impact continue to evolve, astronomers globally will remain vigilant, hoping to glean further insights from this unprecedented phenomenon.

The full study was published in the journal Nature.

